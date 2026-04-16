Charles Herbert Flowers Scholarship Awards Reception

About this event
Join us as our guest to celebrate and support our scholarship recipients.
Helps provide STEM program materials and student engagement resources.
Contributes toward student scholarships and academic support.
Directly supports scholarship funding for a deserving STEM student.
Honors the legacy of Dr. Charles Herbert Flowers, Jr. while making a meaningful investment in expanding access to STEM education.
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