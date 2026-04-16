Charles Herbert Flowers Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Charles Herbert Flowers Foundation Inc

About this event

Charles Herbert Flowers Scholarship Awards Reception

5801 Rea Rd

Charlotte, NC 28277, USA

Members Only Tickets
Free
Members only
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
General Admission
$10

Join us as our guest to celebrate and support our scholarship recipients.

🤝 Supporter Ticket – $25
$25

Helps provide STEM program materials and student engagement resources.

  • All General Admission benefits
  • Reserved seating section
  • Name listed in digital program supporter section
🌱 Scholar Sponsor – $50
$50

Contributes toward student scholarships and academic support.

  • All Supporter benefits
  • Priority reserved seating
  • Recognition in printed event program
  • Verbal acknowledgment during program (group recognition)
🎓 Future Leader Sponsor – $100
$100

Directly supports scholarship funding for a deserving STEM student.

  • All Scholar Sponsor benefits
  • Premium reserved seating
  • Individual name recognition during event
  • Featured in post-event social media thank-you
🏛 Legacy Sponsor – $250+
$250

Honors the legacy of Dr. Charles Herbert Flowers, Jr. while making a meaningful investment in expanding access to STEM education.

  • All Future Leader benefits
  • Front-row reserved seating
  • Prominent recognition in program (highlighted section)
  • Opportunity to be acknowledged as a Legacy Supporter during remarks
  • Invitation to future CHFFINC private engagement (virtual or in-person)
Add a donation for Charles Herbert Flowers Foundation Inc

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