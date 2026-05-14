Charleston Chamber & Economic Development

Offered by

Charleston Chamber & Economic Development

About the memberships

Charleston Chamber & Economic Development Membership

Sole Proprietor/Small Business 1-5 employees: Monthly Dues
$12.50

Renews monthly

Monthly Chamber Dues- $12.50 monthly x 12 months = $150 a year

Perfect for entrepreneurs, independent professionals, and sole proprietors seeking opportunities to increase visibility, build business relationships, and stay connected to the local community.

Sole Proprietor/Small Business 1-5 employees: Annual Dues
$150

Valid until August 5, 2027

Perfect for entrepreneurs, independent professionals, and sole proprietors seeking opportunities to increase visibility, build business relationships, and stay connected to the local community.

Non-Profit & Civic - Annual Dues
$75

Valid until August 5, 2027

Designed for nonprofit organizations, civic groups, and community-focused organizations looking to build connections, increase awareness, and strengthen their impact within Charleston and the surrounding area.

Business/Corporation 6–25 Employees - Annual Dues
$200

Valid until August 5, 2027

For growing businesses seeking opportunities to expand relationships, increase community involvement, and support economic growth in Charleston.

Business/Corporation 26–100 Employees - Annual Dues
$300

Valid until August 5, 2027

Provides mid-sized businesses with opportunities to strengthen community partnerships, increase visibility, and stay connected with local initiatives and business development efforts.

Business/Corporation 101–500 Employees - Annual Dues
$400

Valid until August 5, 2027

Designed for larger organizations invested in strengthening the local business climate and supporting continued growth and development in the community.

Business/Corporation 501+ Employees - Annual Dues
$500

Valid until August 5, 2027

For large employers and corporations committed to supporting economic development and helping shape a strong future for Charleston and the surrounding region.

Financial Institution - Annual Dues
$500

Valid until August 5, 2027

For banks, credit unions, and financial institutions committed to supporting local businesses, economic growth, and strong community partnerships.

Utilities – Annual Dues
$500

Valid until August 5, 2027

For utility providers serving Charleston and the surrounding area that are invested in supporting community growth, infrastructure, and economic development.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!