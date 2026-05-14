Charleston Chamber & Economic Development Membership

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly Chamber Dues- $12.50 monthly x 12 months = $150 a year
Perfect for entrepreneurs, independent professionals, and sole proprietors seeking opportunities to increase visibility, build business relationships, and stay connected to the local community.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Perfect for entrepreneurs, independent professionals, and sole proprietors seeking opportunities to increase visibility, build business relationships, and stay connected to the local community.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Designed for nonprofit organizations, civic groups, and community-focused organizations looking to build connections, increase awareness, and strengthen their impact within Charleston and the surrounding area.
Valid until August 5, 2027
For growing businesses seeking opportunities to expand relationships, increase community involvement, and support economic growth in Charleston.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Provides mid-sized businesses with opportunities to strengthen community partnerships, increase visibility, and stay connected with local initiatives and business development efforts.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Designed for larger organizations invested in strengthening the local business climate and supporting continued growth and development in the community.
Valid until August 5, 2027
For large employers and corporations committed to supporting economic development and helping shape a strong future for Charleston and the surrounding region.
Valid until August 5, 2027
For banks, credit unions, and financial institutions committed to supporting local businesses, economic growth, and strong community partnerships.
Valid until August 5, 2027
For utility providers serving Charleston and the surrounding area that are invested in supporting community growth, infrastructure, and economic development.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!