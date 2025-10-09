Charleston Horticultural Society's Harvest Jubilee ONLINE Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Say hello to island time with 6 nights / 7 days at “The Greenway”, a newly renovated Bermuda cottage that’s pure paradise! Perfectly situated for exploring east or west, you’re just a short stroll—or a quick hop on the bus right outside your door—from Hamilton’s shops, restaurants, and ferry rides.
Inside, enjoy easy single-level living with a bright, airy vibe, featuring 3 bedrooms (a King, a Queen, and a Twin) each with an en-suite bath, and a sleek, modern kitchen. Outside, unwind in your private garden, splash in the pool, and soak up those endless pink-sand views.
Rental only — airfare not included.
Available April 25 – May 2 or September 12 – 19, 2026.
Donated by Annabelle Hallam
Starting bid
Pack your bags and head for the hills with a 5-night, 6-day getaway to a charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath cabin nestled in the breathtaking beauty of Caesar’s Head, South Carolina. Breathe in crisp mountain air, chase waterfalls, wander scenic trails, and toast marshmallows by the fire under a sky full of stars. It’s the perfect mix of adventure and tranquility — your own private patch of Carolina mountain magic!
Some exclusions apply. Donated by Madeleine McGee and Bunky Wichmann
Starting bid
Pack your flannel and sense of adventure for five nights and six days at Altamont Lodge, a rustic-luxury retreat tucked into the breathtaking North Carolina high country.
This 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath lodge sleeps up to 14 guests and has everything you need for mountain magic — panoramic views, a hot tub, firepit, pool table, and wraparound porch perched on five private acres.
Explore nearby Blue Ridge Parkway trails, Linville Falls, Linville Falls Winery, and charming towns like Blowing Rock and Boone, or simply sip something cozy by the fire.
Your perfect mix of adventure and relaxation — Altamont Lodge is where mountain dreams take root.
Some restrictions apply.
Donated by David Caughran.
Starting bid
Step behind the iron gates and into Charleston’s hidden green gems with Susan Epstein, horticulturist, certified tour guide, and all-around garden guru! This private tour for up to six guests offers an insider’s peek at four exquisite downtown gardens — each brimming with history, charm, and Lowcountry beauty. It’s part storytelling, part horticultural masterclass, and all Charleston magic.
Donated by Susan Epstein
Starting bid
Round up your crew for a private oyster roast for 12 on beautiful Sullivan’s Island — the ultimate Lowcountry good time! Enjoy fresh local oysters, sea breezes, and plenty of laughter as you soak up the island vibe. It’s Charleston tradition at its tastiest — beachside and unforgettable
Some exclusions apply. Donated by Madeleine McGee, Bunky Wichmann, and Gwen McCurdy
Starting bid
Raise a glass to Southern charm with a Garden Cocktail Party for 16 in a stunning private courtyard in downtown Charleston! Enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with craft cocktails, delicious bites, and plenty of Lowcountry sparkle. Lush greenery, twinkle lights, and good company — it’s the kind of magical night Charleston does best!
Starting bid
Enjoy two tickets to a Charleston Stage Company performance at the legendary Dock Street Theatre — and the best part? You pick the show! From Broadway hits to local favorites, experience world-class theatre in one of Charleston’s most stunning historic venues. It’s showtime, y’all.
Starting bid
Turn your special night into pure magic with a private performance by Grammy Award–winner Charlton Singleton! Whether it’s a celebration, dinner party, or just because—you’ll be treated to an intimate, soulful serenade from one of Charleston’s most beloved musicians. Smooth, stylish, and unforgettable — this is Lowcountry jazz at its finest!
Starting bid
Make your moment shine with your personal message on the American Theatre’s iconic marquee on King Street! Whether it’s a birthday, engagement, anniversary, or just a little brag-worthy fun—celebrate Charleston-style, in big, bold, glowing letters for all to see.
Donated by Patrick Properties
Starting bid
Lose yourself in the quiet beauty of the Lowcountry with this gorgeous 8"x8" oil-on-linen painting by Charleston’s own Janie Ball. Rich with light, texture, and emotion, it captures that magical in-between moment where sky meets marsh and peace takes over. Small in size but big on soul — a true Lowcountry treasure!
Starting bid
Take a little trip to Ireland—no passport required! This stunning 18" x 24" original painting by beloved Charleston artist Mackie Krawcheck captures the lush romance of an Irish garden in full bloom. Bursting with color, charm, and Mackie’s signature joy, it’s a piece that brings a touch of emerald elegance to any home.
Starting bid
An elegant centerpiece inspired by Charleston’s beloved Camellias, this clear crystal glass bowl features graceful fluted lines, curved sides, and a raised base. Perfect for floating blooms, displaying fruit, or stylish serving, it adds a touch of timeless Lowcountry charm to any table.
Crafted from Luxion Eco-Crystal Glass, this 12.5" x 4" bowl beautifully honors Charleston’s enduring garden heritage.
Donated by Croghan's Jewel Box
Starting bid
Nurture your inner gardener with this blooming-good package featuring a signed copy of Brie Arthur’s Gardening with Grains — her beloved guide to mixing edible and ornamental grasses for beauty and function.
You’ll also get a curated cottage garden seed collection (think poppies, larkspur, and other dreamy favorites!) — perfect for winter sowing and a dazzling spring display.
And the cherry on top? Two tickets to Brie’s Winter Cottage Gardening Workshop in Raleigh — for hands-on learning, creative inspiration, and plenty of plant-powered fun with one of the best in the business!
Starting bid
Feast your eyes on this gorgeous two-tiered Kinsman Garden Company planter, beautifully designed and planted by the amazing Beth McGinty! Bursting with color, texture, and pure garden joy, it’s the kind of showpiece that makes neighbors stop and stare. Perfect for patios, porches, or anywhere that could use a little Lowcountry wow factor!
Donated by Beth McGinty of Blooms by Beth
Starting bid
Bring a touch of the tropics — and a dash of drama — to your home or garden with this stunning mounted staghorn fern! Mounted and ready to show off, its antler-like fronds make it the ultimate conversation piece. Equal parts art and plant, it thrives on a little love, humidity, and admiration. Perfect for anyone who likes their greenery with a bit of flair and personality!
Donated by Kim Ashley
Starting bid
Get ready to sharpen your shears and your skills with Charleston’s own rose guru, Beverly Rivers! This private rose pruning session is part garden lesson, part good time — where laughter, learning, and a few garden tales are guaranteed. Beverly will show you how to prune like a pro so your roses thrive all season long. Perfect for anyone who loves blooms, banter, and a little Lowcountry garden magic
Starting bid
Sturdy, stylish, and ready for a good gossip under the gardenias — this teak bench is your new favorite perch. Crafted from weather-loving teak that only gets better with age, it’s perfect for morning coffee, evening cocktails, or a well-earned gardening break. A true classic with Lowcountry charm!
Starting bid
Get ready to branch out with a private tree assessment by Ary Fun of the Charleston Arborist, Charleston’s own tree whisperer and certified arborist extraordinaire. Ary will stroll your property, decode your trees’ secret language, and share expert tips to keep your leafy giants healthy, happy, and hurricane-ready. From majestic live oaks to quirky crape myrtles, you’ll learn what’s thriving, what’s struggling, and what’s just showing off.
Starting bid
Get your garden growing with a private veggie garden consultation from Rita Bachmann of Rita’s Roots—Charleston’s own garden guru!
Rita will visit your space, share her secrets for organic success, and help you plan, plant, and harvest like a pro. Whether you’re a newbie sprout or a seasoned soil lover, she’ll have you saying “Oh kale yeah!” in no time.
Starting bid
Transform your outdoor space with a private landscape consultation from JR Kramer, the creative force behind Remark Landscape Architecture. Whether you’re dreaming of a lush Lowcountry retreat, pollinator paradise, or modern garden makeover, JR will help you shape your vision into something truly extraordinary. Get ready to turn your landscape into a masterpiece — one Remark-able idea at a time!
