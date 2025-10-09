Charleston Horticultural Society's Harvest Jubilee ONLINE Auction

Say hello to island time with 6 nights / 7 days at “The Greenway”, a newly renovated Bermuda cottage that’s pure paradise! Perfectly situated for exploring east or west, you’re just a short stroll—or a quick hop on the bus right outside your door—from Hamilton’s shops, restaurants, and ferry rides.





Inside, enjoy easy single-level living with a bright, airy vibe, featuring 3 bedrooms (a King, a Queen, and a Twin) each with an en-suite bath, and a sleek, modern kitchen. Outside, unwind in your private garden, splash in the pool, and soak up those endless pink-sand views.





Rental only — airfare not included.

Available April 25 – May 2 or September 12 – 19, 2026.





Donated by Annabelle Hallam