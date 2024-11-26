Charleston Post 65 - Player Deposits (2025)

Charleston Post 65 - Player Deposit 2025 (DUE 2/1/2025)
$150
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
For the 2025 season, we are requiring a $150 nonrefundable deposit to save your spot on the roster. The deposit allows us to pay for administratively fees (prior to the beginning of the season), custom player jerseys, baseballs, etc.
DUE on/or before February 1st, 2025.
For the 2025 season, we are requiring a $150 nonrefundable deposit to save your spot on the roster. The deposit allows us to pay for administratively fees (prior to the beginning of the season), custom player jerseys, baseballs, etc.
DUE on/or before February 1st, 2025.
REMAINING Player Fee (19U) - (DUE 5/1/2025)
$150
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
The total cost of the Charleston Post 65 (19U) team is $300. The remaining player fee of $150.00 is DUE on/or before May 1st, 2025.
**FIRST TIME PLAYERS - PLEASE ADD A $25 DONATION AS A NEW PLAYER FEE FOR THE CUSTOM JERSEYS.**
The total cost of the Charleston Post 65 (19U) team is $300. The remaining player fee of $150.00 is DUE on/or before May 1st, 2025.
**FIRST TIME PLAYERS - PLEASE ADD A $25 DONATION AS A NEW PLAYER FEE FOR THE CUSTOM JERSEYS.**
REMAINING Player Fee (17U) - (DUE 5/1/2025)
$100
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
The total cost of the Charleston Post 65 (17U) team is $250. The remaining player fee of $100.00 is DUE on/or before May 1st, 2025.
**FIRST TIME PLAYERS - PLEASE ADD A $25 DONATION AS A NEW PLAYER FEE FOR THE CUSTOM JERSEYS.**
The total cost of the Charleston Post 65 (17U) team is $250. The remaining player fee of $100.00 is DUE on/or before May 1st, 2025.
**FIRST TIME PLAYERS - PLEASE ADD A $25 DONATION AS A NEW PLAYER FEE FOR THE CUSTOM JERSEYS.**
PAY IN FULL (19U)
$300
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
You may choose to pay in FULL! The total cost of the Charleston Post 65 (19U) team is $300. In the event you decide the not play during the summer season, a refund of $150.00 will be issued (minus the Player Deposit).
**FIRST TIME PLAYERS - PLEASE ADD A $25 DONATION AS A NEW PLAYER FEE FOR THE CUSTOM JERSEYS.**
You may choose to pay in FULL! The total cost of the Charleston Post 65 (19U) team is $300. In the event you decide the not play during the summer season, a refund of $150.00 will be issued (minus the Player Deposit).
**FIRST TIME PLAYERS - PLEASE ADD A $25 DONATION AS A NEW PLAYER FEE FOR THE CUSTOM JERSEYS.**
PAY IN FULL (17U)
$250
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
You may choose to pay in FULL! The total cost of the Charleston Post 65 (17U) team is $250. In the event you decide the not play during the summer season, a refund of $100.00 will be issued (minus the Player Deposit).
**FIRST TIME PLAYERS - PLEASE ADD A $25 DONATION AS A NEW PLAYER FEE FOR THE CUSTOM JERSEYS.**
You may choose to pay in FULL! The total cost of the Charleston Post 65 (17U) team is $250. In the event you decide the not play during the summer season, a refund of $100.00 will be issued (minus the Player Deposit).
**FIRST TIME PLAYERS - PLEASE ADD A $25 DONATION AS A NEW PLAYER FEE FOR THE CUSTOM JERSEYS.**