Charleston Post 65 - Player Deposits (2026)

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About the memberships
No expiration
To secure your place on the roster for the 2026 season, a $150 nonrefundable deposit is required. This deposit helps cover preseason administrative costs, custom player jerseys, baseballs, and other essential program expenses.
First-time players: Please include an additional $25 new player fee to cover the cost of your custom jerseys. DUE on/or before March 15, 2026
No expiration
The total cost to participate on the Charleston Post 65 team is $350. The remaining $200 player fee is due on/or before May 15, 2026.
First-time players: Please include an additional $25 new player fee, which will be used to cover the cost of your custom jerseys.
No expiration
You also have the option to pay in full. The total cost to participate on the Charleston Post 65 team is $350.
If you decide not to participate in the summer season, a $200 refund will be issued, with the $150 player deposit remaining nonrefundable.
First-time players: Please include an additional $25 new player fee, which will be used to cover the cost of your custom jerseys.
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