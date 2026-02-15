POST 65 BASEBALL

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POST 65 BASEBALL

About the memberships

Charleston Post 65 - Player Deposits (2026)

Charleston Post 65 - Player Deposit 2025 (DUE 3/15/2026)
$150

No expiration

To secure your place on the roster for the 2026 season, a $150 nonrefundable deposit is required. This deposit helps cover preseason administrative costs, custom player jerseys, baseballs, and other essential program expenses.


First-time players: Please include an additional $25 new player fee to cover the cost of your custom jerseys. DUE on/or before March 15, 2026

REMAINING Player Fee (DUE 5/15/2026)
$200

No expiration

The total cost to participate on the Charleston Post 65 team is $350. The remaining $200 player fee is due on/or before May 15, 2026.


First-time players: Please include an additional $25 new player fee, which will be used to cover the cost of your custom jerseys.

PAY IN FULL
$350

No expiration

You also have the option to pay in full. The total cost to participate on the Charleston Post 65 team is $350.


If you decide not to participate in the summer season, a $200 refund will be issued, with the $150 player deposit remaining nonrefundable.


First-time players: Please include an additional $25 new player fee, which will be used to cover the cost of your custom jerseys.

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