Rotary International

Hosted by

Rotary International

About this event

Charleston Rotary Spring Social: Boil & Build

871 Riverland Dr

Charleston, SC 29412, USA

1️⃣ General Admission
$35

Fun and fellowship with Lowcountry Seafood Boil and Beer, Wine, & Soda included with ticket price

🌴 Far Escape Raffle Ticket: Turks&Caicos Caribbean Getaway
$100

Enjoy a beautiful island getaway with sun, sand, and turquoise waters. A perfect chance to relax and recharge in one of the Caribbean’s most stunning destinations.

🍷 Near Escape Raffle Ticket: NC Wine Country Weekend
$75

Unwind with a charming weekend in North Carolina’s wine country. Enjoy scenic views, local vineyards, and a relaxing escape just a short drive away.

🎭 Here Escape Raffle Ticket: Local Dinner & Show for Two
$50

Treat yourself to a memorable night out in Charleston with dinner and a show for two—great food, great entertainment, and a perfect local experience.

🌟 Lowcountry Legend Sponsorship
$1,000

Our premier sponsorship level. Includes six event tickets plus top recognition on event signage, social media, and our website. Help lead the way in supporting Rotary’s work in our community.

🥘 Gumbo Gold Sponsorship
$500

Includes four event tickets and recognition across event signage, social media, and our website. A strong way to support the evening and make a meaningful local impact.

🌿 SeaGrass Silver Sponsorship
$250

Includes two event tickets and recognition at the event and online. A great way to be part of the fun while supporting Rotary’s community efforts.

🔥 Boilin’ Bronze
$100

Includes one event ticket and recognition at the event. A simple and meaningful way to support Boil & Build and the work of Rotary.

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