Charleston Rotary Spring Social: Boil & Build

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About this event
Fun and fellowship with Lowcountry Seafood Boil and Beer, Wine, & Soda included with ticket price
Enjoy a beautiful island getaway with sun, sand, and turquoise waters. A perfect chance to relax and recharge in one of the Caribbean’s most stunning destinations.
Unwind with a charming weekend in North Carolina’s wine country. Enjoy scenic views, local vineyards, and a relaxing escape just a short drive away.
Treat yourself to a memorable night out in Charleston with dinner and a show for two—great food, great entertainment, and a perfect local experience.
Our premier sponsorship level. Includes six event tickets plus top recognition on event signage, social media, and our website. Help lead the way in supporting Rotary’s work in our community.
Includes four event tickets and recognition across event signage, social media, and our website. A strong way to support the evening and make a meaningful local impact.
Includes two event tickets and recognition at the event and online. A great way to be part of the fun while supporting Rotary’s community efforts.
Includes one event ticket and recognition at the event. A simple and meaningful way to support Boil & Build and the work of Rotary.
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