Limelight Performing Arts
Charlie Brown Fee Payment
Charlie Brown Production Fee (Pay in Full)
$300
Pay in full option for *The prepay in full discount is only available until 5/24
Pay in full option for *The prepay in full discount is only available until 5/24
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Charlie Brown Production Fee (Partial Payment)
$160
Partial production fee. If choosing this option, make one payment now. A second payment will be due June 5th
Partial production fee. If choosing this option, make one payment now. A second payment will be due June 5th
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Charlie Brown Approved Scholarship (Partial Payment)
$25
Partial production fee. If choosing this option, use the option to add an additional amount under the donation to Limelight below (not donation to Zeffy) to total your production fee amount.
Partial production fee. If choosing this option, use the option to add an additional amount under the donation to Limelight below (not donation to Zeffy) to total your production fee amount.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Charlie Brown Mini Ensemble Production Fee
$125
Kids ages 4-7 in our Mini Ensemble. This option does not come with a cast shirt, please purchase one below, as desired.
Kids ages 4-7 in our Mini Ensemble. This option does not come with a cast shirt, please purchase one below, as desired.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Charlie Brown Extra Cast Shirt
$25
Each performer will receive a cast shirt. Parent and family members can also opt to order shirts.
Each performer will receive a cast shirt. Parent and family members can also opt to order shirts.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Charlie Brown Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out
$150
Opt out of pre-production volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)
Opt out of pre-production volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Charlie Brown Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out
$125
Opt out of Tech/Show volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)
Opt out of Tech/Show volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout