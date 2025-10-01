Charlie's Corner Animal Sanctuary INC.

Hosted by

Charlie's Corner Animal Sanctuary INC.

About this raffle

Charlie's Corner Fall Raffle 2025

Custom Professional Pet Portrait
$5

Custom Pet Portrait by Marina Fantinel – Capture your fur baby’s personality in a stunning hand-painted portrait. Perfect for a keepsake or holiday gift! marinafantinel.com

Custom Professional Pet Portrait - 3 ticket bundle
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Custom Pet Portrait by Marina Fantinel – Capture your fur baby’s personality in a stunning hand-painted portrait. Perfect for a keepsake or holiday gift! marinafantinel.com

Custom Professional Pet Portrait - 5 ticket bundle
$15
This includes 5 tickets

Custom Pet Portrait by Marina Fantinel – Capture your fur baby’s personality in a stunning hand-painted portrait. Perfect for a keepsake or holiday gift! marinafantinel.com

Painting Class at Calliope Street
$5

2 tickets for a painting class at Calliope Street. Value of $70.00.

Painting Class at Calliope Street- 3 ticket bundle
$10
This includes 3 tickets

2 tickets for a painting class at Calliope Street. Value of $70.00

Painting Class at Calliope Street- 5 ticket bundle
$15
This includes 5 tickets

2 tickets for a painting class at Calliope Street Value of $70.00.

One of two dog themed gift baskets
$5

One of two gift baskets filled with dog treats and other fun dog stuff (value $90 each). Basket 1 includes: Treat jar, West Paw Puzzle Toppl, West Paw Qwizl toy, Poop bags, Travel water bottle, 4 bags of treats, and Duraforce tough chewer toy.

Basket 2 includes: Treat Jar, West Paw Puzzle Toppl, West Paw Sailz Frisbee, Poop bags, Travel water bottle, 4 Bags of treats, and Fly and Fetch toy.

One of two dog themed gift baskets- 3 ticket bundle
$10
This includes 3 tickets

One of two gift baskets filled with dog treats and other fun dog stuff (value $90 each). Basket 1 includes: Treat jar, West Paw Puzzle Toppl, West Paw Qwizl toy, Poop bags, Travel water bottle, 4 bags of treats, and Duraforce tough chewer toy.

Basket 2 includes: Treat Jar, West Paw Puzzle Toppl, West Paw Sailz Frisbee, Poop bags, Travel water bottle, 4 Bags of treats, and Fly and Fetch toy.

One of two dog themed gift baskets- 5 ticket bundle
$15
This includes 5 tickets

One of two gift baskets filled with dog treats and other fun dog stuff (value $90 each). Basket 1 includes: Treat jar, West Paw Puzzle Toppl, West Paw Qwizl toy, Poop bags, Travel water bottle, 4 bags of treats, and Duraforce tough chewer toy.

Basket 2 includes: Treat Jar, West Paw Puzzle Toppl, West Paw Sailz Frisbee, Poop bags, Travel water bottle, 4 Bags of treats, and Fly and Fetch toy.

Add a donation for Charlie's Corner Animal Sanctuary INC.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!