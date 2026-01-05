Charlotte Chapter of Charms, Inc

Charlotte Chapter of Charms, Inc. 2026 Valentine's Day Raffle

$25 for five (5) chances to win
$25
This includes 5 tickets

Tickets are just $25 for five entries, giving you five chances to win a: 1) $500 Visa gift card, 2) $300 TELFAR gift card, or a 3) $100 Visa gift card. Every ticket purchased helps the Charlotte Chapter of Charms, Inc. continue our work and make a meaningful difference in the Charlotte community.


The raffle drawing will be Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 5 PM EST. Please join us via Zoom at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88634749230?pwd=4sLj30gaknOtUF0iSlHObo98VlycRR.1 

