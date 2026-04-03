Charlotte Community Association 23rd Ward Inc

Offered by

Charlotte Community Association 23rd Ward Inc

About this shop

Charlotte Community Association Shop

Red Sweatshirt
$45

Please check with the staff for color and size availability before purchasing.

Tan Sweatshirt
$45

Please check with the staff for color and size availability before purchasing.

Gray Sweatshirt
$45

Please check with the staff for color and size availability before purchasing.

Navy Long Sleeve Shirt
$25

Please check with the staff for color and size availability before purchasing.

Black Long Sleeve Shirt
$25

Please check with the staff for color and size availability before purchasing.

Gray Long Sleeve Shirt
$25

Please check with the staff for color and size availability before purchasing.

Light Blue T-Shirt
$20

Please check with the staff for color and size availability before purchasing.

Orange T-Shirt
$20

Please check with the staff for color and size availability before purchasing.

Mustard T-Shirt
$20

Please check with the staff for color and size availability before purchasing.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!