Charlotte Community Association 23rd Ward Inc

Hosted by

Charlotte Community Association 23rd Ward Inc

About this event

Charlotte Community Easter Egg Hunt

Ontario Beach Park

Kids 4 and Under : Easter Egg Hunt Registration
Free
Kids 5-8 years old : Easter Egg Hunt Registration
Free

0

Kids 9 years old + : Easter Egg Hunt Registration
Free
Adults 21+ : Easter Egg Hunt Registration
Free

Each adult is to register separately for name check-in.

1 Raffle Ticket
$1

Add some extra fun to the Easter Egg Hunt by entering our Easter Basket Raffles!


We will have a variety of themed baskets filled with fun items for kids and families. Purchase your raffle tickets in advance and choose which baskets you'd like to try to win at the event.


How it works:

🎟 Purchase raffle tickets online
🎟 Pick up your tickets when you arrive at the Easter Egg Hunt
🎟 Place your tickets into the basket(s) you want to win
🎟 Winners will be drawn during the event

10 Raffle Tickets
$5

Add some extra fun to the Easter Egg Hunt by entering our Easter Basket Raffles!


We will have a variety of themed baskets filled with fun items for kids and families. Purchase your raffle tickets in advance and choose which baskets you'd like to try to win at the event.


How it works:

🎟 Purchase raffle tickets online
🎟 Pick up your tickets when you arrive at the Easter Egg Hunt
🎟 Place your tickets into the basket(s) you want to win
🎟 Winners will be drawn during the event

Add a donation for Charlotte Community Association 23rd Ward Inc

$

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