Charlotte Community Easter Egg Hunt

Add some extra fun to the Easter Egg Hunt by entering our Easter Basket Raffles!





We will have a variety of themed baskets filled with fun items for kids and families. Purchase your raffle tickets in advance and choose which baskets you'd like to try to win at the event.





How it works:

🎟 Purchase raffle tickets online

🎟 Pick up your tickets when you arrive at the Easter Egg Hunt

🎟 Place your tickets into the basket(s) you want to win

🎟 Winners will be drawn during the event