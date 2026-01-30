Charlotte Concert Band

Charlotte Concert Band

Charlotte Concert Band's 60th Anniversary Silent Auction

One Thousand Pieces May 9 or 10 show
$107

Starting bid

2 tickets to Charlotte Ballet's One Thousand Pieces May 9th or 10th show

The Independent Picture House tickets
$60

Starting bid

5 tickets + snacks to any screening

HTT Hill Town Tours - Tuscany vacation package
$1,400

Starting bid

- 6 nights stay in a charming one bedroom apartment for 2 people in Cortona, (Tuscany)

- Wine tasting in the coolest wine bar in town trying 3 different Tuscan wines

- Gourmet experience in one of the most renowned restaurant in town, Al Tocco, with a 4 course tasting menu paired with wine 4 different wines   

- Final cleaning and utilities

- Concierge service to add extra activities during the stay

Main apartment we will use for this package

https://www.villas-in-tuscany.it/en/detail/53

Bradford Portraits-NY or Florida Portrait+luxury hotel stay
$300

Starting bid

Toccare Skin Spa - Signature Facial
$103

Starting bid

Matthews Playhouse gift basket
$40

Starting bid

tickets to a show this season, with swags

Blumenthal Arts - Mamma Mia tickets
$93

Starting bid

2 Mamma Mia tickets for the March 31st, 2026 show (7:30pm at Orchestra level)

John Williams CD Set
$15

Starting bid

3 musical compositions and 1 DVD Documentary Film.
- Disc 1&3 Spielberg /Williams Collaborations
- Disc 2 Williams on Williams; The Classic Spielberg Scores
- Disc 4 DVD Documentary film

Handcrafted Tea Canister
$15

Starting bid

Handcrafted, glazed ceramic tea canister with lid. 18”H including lid
Includes one canister of Harney and Sons Victorian London Fog Tea

Handmade Wood Bowl
$15

Starting bid

Hand turned wood  bowl featuring a
dried floral arrangement.  18” H

Reiki session
$20

Starting bid

Reiki treatment offered by Hanneke Elemans in Belmont, NC


Reiki can help with physical discomfort or disease and emotional trauma or anxiety. It's gentle yet powerful.

Movie basket
$20

Starting bid

2 AMC movie passes plus a yummy assortment of snacks

