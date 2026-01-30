Charlotte Concert Band's 60th Anniversary Silent Auction

- 6 nights stay in a charming one bedroom apartment for 2 people in Cortona, (Tuscany)

- Wine tasting in the coolest wine bar in town trying 3 different Tuscan wines

- Gourmet experience in one of the most renowned restaurant in town, Al Tocco, with a 4 course tasting menu paired with wine 4 different wines

- Final cleaning and utilities

- Concierge service to add extra activities during the stay

Main apartment we will use for this package

https://www.villas-in-tuscany.it/en/detail/53