Charlotte County - 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count Volunteer Registration

Thank you for your interest in volunteering for the Charlotte County 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count! The PIT Count is a crucial, annual effort conducted across the nation to gather data on individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our community. This information helps us better understand the needs of Charlotte County’s homeless population, allowing local agencies and organizations to allocate resources effectively and develop impactful services and programs. We’re seeking dedicated volunteers to join us in this important community effort. Volunteers will help conduct surveys, distribute care items, and connect with individuals across Charlotte County to ensure that every person experiencing homelessness is accounted for. Training and guidance will be provided to prepare all volunteers for this unique outreach experience. Join us in making a difference and helping our community take meaningful steps toward ending homelessness. Sign up today to be part of the solution!

Thank you for your interest in volunteering for the Charlotte County 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count! The PIT Count is a crucial, annual effort conducted across the nation to gather data on individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our community. This information helps us better understand the needs of Charlotte County’s homeless population, allowing local agencies and organizations to allocate resources effectively and develop impactful services and programs. We’re seeking dedicated volunteers to join us in this important community effort. Volunteers will help conduct surveys, distribute care items, and connect with individuals across Charlotte County to ensure that every person experiencing homelessness is accounted for. Training and guidance will be provided to prepare all volunteers for this unique outreach experience. Join us in making a difference and helping our community take meaningful steps toward ending homelessness. Sign up today to be part of the solution!

seeMoreDetailsMobile