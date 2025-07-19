Membership Dues

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About the memberships
No expiration
TSDAR Membership + PG Project
No expiration
No expiration
Valid until March 23, 2027
For members who live in Robertson County and use DAR as their primary membership in the Federation of Women's Clubs.
NSDAR: $52
TSDAR $9
Chapter $15
President General's Project $3
Federation Dues $30
Valid until March 23, 2027
For women who are members of other Federated clubs and do not use DAR as their primary membership in the Federation of Women's Clubs.
NSDAR: $52
TSDAR $9
Chapter $15
President General's Project $3
Federation Dues $0
Valid until March 23, 2027
For women who live outside of Robertson County and use DAR as their primary membership in the Federation of Women's Clubs.
NSDAR: $52
TSDAR $9
Chapter $15
President General's Project $3
Federation Dues $5
Valid until March 23, 2027
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