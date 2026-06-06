Charlotte Rotary Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
Our premier sponsorship opportunity. Main Event Sponsors receive top-level visibility before, during, and after the outing.
Includes:
Co-branded swag item given to each golfer
One team entry, 4 golfers
One hole sponsorship
Banner displayed from the Maple Brook Golf Club porch during the event
Recognition in event promotions and sponsor materials
Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole and provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items
Put your business front and center during one of the most visible parts of the outing.
Includes:
One team entry, 4 golfers One hole sponsorship Signage at the lunch station Recognition in event promotions and sponsor materials Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole and provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items
Put your business front and center during one of the most visible parts of the outing.
Includes:
One team entry, 4 golfers One hole sponsorship Signage at the snack station Recognition in event promotions and sponsor materials Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole and provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items
Start the day with strong visibility as golfers arrive, register, and enjoy breakfast before the shotgun start.
Includes:
One team entry, 4 golfers
One hole sponsorship
Signage at the breakfast station
Recognition in event promotions and sponsor materials
Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole and provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items
A great option for businesses, families, or groups who want to golf and support the outing with added visibility.
Includes:
One team entry, 4 golfers
One hole sponsorship
Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole and provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items
Register a full team of 4 golfers.
Includes:
Entry for 4 golfers
Breakfast
Snacks
All-you-can-eat lunch
Contests and prizes
Show your support and promote your business at the outing.
Includes:
Hole sponsorship signage Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole Opportunity to provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items to golfers
$
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