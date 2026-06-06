Rotary International — Charlotte Rotary Club

Hosted by

Rotary International — Charlotte Rotary Club

About this event

Charlotte Rotary Golf Outing 2026

681 Lansing St

Charlotte, MI 48813, USA

Main Event Sponsor
$1,000

Our premier sponsorship opportunity. Main Event Sponsors receive top-level visibility before, during, and after the outing.


Includes:


Co-branded swag item given to each golfer

One team entry, 4 golfers

One hole sponsorship

Banner displayed from the Maple Brook Golf Club porch during the event

Recognition in event promotions and sponsor materials

Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole and provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items

Lunch Sponsor
$750

Put your business front and center during one of the most visible parts of the outing.

Includes:

One team entry, 4 golfers One hole sponsorship Signage at the lunch station Recognition in event promotions and sponsor materials Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole and provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items

Snack Station Sponsor
$500

Put your business front and center during one of the most visible parts of the outing.

Includes:

One team entry, 4 golfers One hole sponsorship Signage at the snack station Recognition in event promotions and sponsor materials Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole and provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Start the day with strong visibility as golfers arrive, register, and enjoy breakfast before the shotgun start.


Includes:


One team entry, 4 golfers

One hole sponsorship

Signage at the breakfast station

Recognition in event promotions and sponsor materials

Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole and provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items

Team + Hole Sponsor
$375

A great option for businesses, families, or groups who want to golf and support the outing with added visibility.


Includes:


One team entry, 4 golfers

One hole sponsorship

Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole and provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items

Team Sign Up
$300

Register a full team of 4 golfers.


Includes:


Entry for 4 golfers

Breakfast

Snacks

All-you-can-eat lunch

Contests and prizes

Hole Sponsor
$100

Show your support and promote your business at the outing.

Includes:

Hole sponsorship signage Opportunity to set up at sponsored hole Opportunity to provide merch, giveaways, coupons, samples, or promotional items to golfers

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