Charlotte Warriors Pop Warner Football & Cheer

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Charlotte Warriors Pop Warner Football & Cheer

About this event

Charlotte Warriors GOLF TOURNAMENT

1260 San Cristobal Ave

Punta Gorda, FL 33983, USA

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of FOUR

SINGLE GOLFER
$125

A single golfer- can be paired up with a team.

Mulligan
$10

1 Mulligan

Longest Putt Contest
$20

2 tickets for longest putt contest, winner splits 50/50.

Closest to the Pin Contest
$20

1 entry for the closest to the pin contest, winner splits 50/50.

Hole in One Contest
$40

Do you have what it takes? Compete in the hole-in-one contest!

1 Raffle Basket Ticket
$5

1 for $5

3 for $10

10 for $20

3 Raffle Basket Tickets
$10

1 for $5

3 for $10

10 for $20

10 Raffle Basket Tickets
$20

1 for $5

3 for $10

10 for $20

Reception Sponsor
$1,000

Banner at Awards Reception

Logo on Centerpieces

Marketing _ Social Media Promotion

Recognition at Event

Game Sponsor
$600

Long/Drive Closest to the Pin Signage

Logo on Promotions

Social Media Recognition

Team Sponsor
$500

Foursome Entry

Swag Bags for Players

Team Name Displayed on Cart

Hole Sponsor
$100

Sign at Sponsored Hole

Logo Displayed

Social Media Recognition

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