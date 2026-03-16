Charlotte Warriors GOLF TOURNAMENT

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About this event
Team of FOUR
A single golfer- can be paired up with a team.
1 Mulligan
2 tickets for longest putt contest, winner splits 50/50.
1 entry for the closest to the pin contest, winner splits 50/50.
Do you have what it takes? Compete in the hole-in-one contest!
1 for $5
3 for $10
10 for $20
1 for $5
3 for $10
10 for $20
1 for $5
3 for $10
10 for $20
Banner at Awards Reception
Logo on Centerpieces
Marketing _ Social Media Promotion
Recognition at Event
Long/Drive Closest to the Pin Signage
Logo on Promotions
Social Media Recognition
Foursome Entry
Swag Bags for Players
Team Name Displayed on Cart
Sign at Sponsored Hole
Logo Displayed
Social Media Recognition
$
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