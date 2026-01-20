Hosted by

Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association

About this event

Charlottesville Filipino Spring Festival 2026 Vendor Kit

522 2nd St SE D

Charlottesville, VA 22902, USA

Artisan/Retail Booth remaining balance
$100

Vendors selling non-food products or services only.
Examples: crafts, clothing, beauty products, handmade goods, accessories

Beverages, Desserts & Snacks Booth remaining balance
$100

Vendors selling drinks and/or light food items that DO NOT require cooking or heating.
Examples: coffee, tea, lemonade, boba, pastries, baked goods, cookies, packaged snacks

Hot Meals / Full Food Vendor Booth remaining balance
$150

Vendors preparing, heating, or serving hot or cooked food.
Examples: rice meals, noodles, BBQ, fried food, plates, combos, any cooking equipment

Food Trucks remaining balance
$250

Small Food Truck OR Large Food Truck

Nonprofit Booth – Outreach Booth
$50

For verified nonprofit organizations focused on:
Community Outreach, Education, Volunteer Recruitment & Fundraising (non-food)

Add a donation for Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!