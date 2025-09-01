Charm City Trykers, Inc.

Charm City Trykers, Golfing Fore Autism Raffle 2025

Mulligan Package (1 for front 9, and 1 for back 9)
$5

Give yourself a second chance on the course (one for front half, one for second half)! The Mulligan Package lets you redo those tricky shots without the added pressure. Perfect for boosting your score and keeping the game fun. Packages available for purchase before you tee off—don’t miss out on your extra shots!

50/50
$5

Write your name on the back of your ticket and place it in the box! Half of the total collected goes to the winner, and the other half supports our cause. The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize—good luck!

Ultimate Fishing Gear Pack (1 Ticket)
$5

Gear up for your next big catch with this top-tier fishing bundle! This prize includes 2 custom saltwater rods, 2 Okuma Avenger 55b reels, a durable fishing backpack to keep everything organized, heavy-duty fishing pliers, and 4 tackle boxes for all your bait and gear. Perfect for any avid fishing enthusiast ready to elevate their fishing game!

Ultimate Fishing Gear Pack (5 Ticket Deal)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

General Raffle Ticket (3 tickets)
$5
This includes 3 tickets

Our raffle features an variety of prizes including a Fishing Basket with lures and a tackle box, a Bulle Rock Foursome, a Baltimore Basket donated by Black Eyed Susan Baltimore, and a fantastic O’s basket filled with a hat, bobblehead, shirt, stickers, bag, frame, and a signed item from Brooks—something for everyone to enjoy!

General Raffle Ticket (10 tickets)
$20
This includes 10 tickets

The 19th Hole/Whiskey Putt(Single Putt)
$5

Pick the bottle you’re aiming for, sink your putt, and win it instantly—no bounces allowed! Miss the shot? Drop your ticket in the box for a chance to win it in the final raffle.

The 19th Hole/Whiskey Putt (5 putts)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Whiskey Raffle Single Ticket
$5
Whiskey Raffle 5 Tickets
$20

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!