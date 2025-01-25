2025 Charms, Inc. Executive Board

2615 Preston Rd

Frisco, TX 75034, USA

Charm Sister
$250

July 1, 2025 was the registration cut off date. Late Registration Fee: additional $25, if registered after July 1, 2025
July 25- Aug 3 On-site Registration Fee: additional $75.00 (cash or certified check, only)
Registration Includes :
Thursday Welcome Reception

Saturday Luncheon

Saturday Charming Boot Scoot Boogieing

Sunday Farewell Breakfast

2025 Executive Board Texas Charm
$30
Charmer
$225

Rate includes $25.00 late registration fee Late Registration Fee: additional $25, if received after July 1, 2025
July 25-August 3 On-site Registration Fee: additional $75.00 (cash or certified check, only)
Registration Includes:
Thursday Welcome Reception

Saturday Charming Boot Scoot Boogieing

Sunday Farewell Breakfast

Guest
$225

Rate includes $25.00 Late Registration Fee Late Registration Fee: additional $25, if received after July 1, 2025

July 25-August 3 On-site Registration Fee: additional $75.00 (cash or certified check, only)
Registration Includes:
Thursday Welcome Reception

Saturday Luncheon (ladies only)

Saturday Charming Boot Scoot Boogieing

Sunday Farewell Breakfast

Charmer Golf- Canceled
free

Due to the lack of interest, the golf outing has been canceled.

Charmer " The Star" Dallas Cowboy Practice Facility Tour
$70

Saturday, August 2

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and Practice
Facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco and Frisco ISD. The Star gives fans the opportunity to connect with the Dallas Cowboys in ways they have never imagined.

Friday Night at the Casino
$45

Bus Trip to Choctaw Casino
Friday, August 1, 2025

$45 non-refundable, includes tip for driver
Bus leaves hotel at 5:00PM
Bus leaves casino at 10:00PM
Snacks and Games on Board
You must be registered to attend
Bus chartered by Panthers Transportation

A minimum of 40 registered and paid attendees is required
in order for the bus trip to take place. Please register and pay by June 15, 2025. If we do not have 40 participants by June 15, the trip will be canceled.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing