2025 Charms, Inc. Executive Board

Bus Trip to Choctaw Casino

Friday, August 1, 2025



$45 non-refundable, includes tip for driver

Bus leaves hotel at 5:00PM

Bus leaves casino at 10:00PM

Snacks and Games on Board

You must be registered to attend

Bus chartered by Panthers Transportation



A minimum of 40 registered and paid attendees is required

in order for the bus trip to take place. Please register and pay by June 15, 2025. If we do not have 40 participants by June 15, the trip will be canceled.