Charter College's Silent Auction

Bid on 2 Alaska Airlines $500.00 Vouchers. Join Us in Empowering Young Minds! Our nursing students and faculty are extending their care across continents—to a village in Cambodia where children are eager to learn. Your participation in our silent auction will help fund a second English teacher and provide educational workbooks that open doors to a brighter future.
All proceeds support this life-changing initiative.
Bid on 2 Alaska Airlines $500.00 Vouchers. Join Us in Empowering Young Minds! Our nursing students and faculty are extending their care across continents—to a village in Cambodia where children are eager to learn. Your participation in our silent auction will help fund a second English teacher and provide educational workbooks that open doors to a brighter future.
All proceeds support this life-changing initiative.
Chena Hot Springs
$25
Starting bid
Adventure & Relaxation Await You at Chena! Treat yourself with a $750 voucher toward an unforgettable Chena Hot Springs retreat! Warm up in the springs, chill in the Ice Museum, tour the greenhouse, or relax fireside after a massage- where nature and luxury meet.
Adventure & Relaxation Await You at Chena! Treat yourself with a $750 voucher toward an unforgettable Chena Hot Springs retreat! Warm up in the springs, chill in the Ice Museum, tour the greenhouse, or relax fireside after a massage- where nature and luxury meet.
Alaska Railroad-Denali Getaway
$25
Starting bid
Bid now for a breathtaking Alaskan experience for two!
This silent auction item features round-trip travel aboard
the Denali Star Train plus two nights in the heart of
Denali Park. With shuttles at your service and adventure all around, choose from thrilling excursions like ziplining, rafting, or a wildlife safari. **Value $2000.00
Bid now for a breathtaking Alaskan experience for two!
This silent auction item features round-trip travel aboard
the Denali Star Train plus two nights in the heart of
Denali Park. With shuttles at your service and adventure all around, choose from thrilling excursions like ziplining, rafting, or a wildlife safari. **Value $2000.00
Cozy Gift Basket-Signed Novel
$5
Starting bid
Sip, Snuggle, and Scream (Just a Little) Curl up with a cup of coffee, a fluffy blanket, and the page-turning suspense of Something in the Blood—a signed novel by H.H. Mika.
Bid now for your next great night in! **Value $60.00
Sip, Snuggle, and Scream (Just a Little) Curl up with a cup of coffee, a fluffy blanket, and the page-turning suspense of Something in the Blood—a signed novel by H.H. Mika.
Bid now for your next great night in! **Value $60.00
Waterfall Resort-Wild Alaska Fishing Adventures
$50
Starting bid
Reel in the adventure of a lifetime! Bid for a $2500.00 voucher toward a world-class fishing getaway. Fish legendary waters. Spot whales, bears, and bald eagles. Stay at Waterfall Resort with gourmet regional cuisine. Unplug, unwind, and make memories that last a lifetime.
Reel in the adventure of a lifetime! Bid for a $2500.00 voucher toward a world-class fishing getaway. Fish legendary waters. Spot whales, bears, and bald eagles. Stay at Waterfall Resort with gourmet regional cuisine. Unplug, unwind, and make memories that last a lifetime.
Pizza, Popcorn, & Purpose
$5
Starting bid
A night out that changes lives-Savor Moose’s Tooth and catch a movie with this auction bundle! All proceeds help expand English education in a Cambodian village supported by our nursing students and faculty.
A night out that changes lives-Savor Moose’s Tooth and catch a movie with this auction bundle! All proceeds help expand English education in a Cambodian village supported by our nursing students and faculty.
Bid Beautifully with Christian Dior-Limited Edition
$50
Starting bid
Luxury with a Purpose! Win an exquisite Christian Dior beauty bundle while helping fund a second English teacher and student workbooks for children in Cambodia. Your bid can change a life! **Value $750**
Luxury with a Purpose! Win an exquisite Christian Dior beauty bundle while helping fund a second English teacher and student workbooks for children in Cambodia. Your bid can change a life! **Value $750**
Brighter Gear for Brighter Futures!
$20
Starting bid
This colorful collection isn’t just cool—it’s powerful. Valued at $400, this prize pack fuels playtime and purpose! Support Cambodian students with every bid and help fund a second English teacher and essential learning materials.
This colorful collection isn’t just cool—it’s powerful. Valued at $400, this prize pack fuels playtime and purpose! Support Cambodian students with every bid and help fund a second English teacher and essential learning materials.
The Q Kit
$10
Starting bid
All in one BBQ Kit! Seasonings for EVERY type of meat! Get your grill all. -Value $150
All in one BBQ Kit! Seasonings for EVERY type of meat! Get your grill all. -Value $150
Yukon Outfitter's Chill Pack
$10
Starting bid
Chill for a Cause! Amazing Yukon Outfitters Ice Chest and Bomber bottle! Great for picnics, BBQs, and fishing friends/family! Value $150
Chill for a Cause! Amazing Yukon Outfitters Ice Chest and Bomber bottle! Great for picnics, BBQs, and fishing friends/family! Value $150
4 Guest Passes Alaska SeaLife Center
$5
Starting bid
4 guest tickets to the amazing Alaska SeaLife Center Value $100
4 guest tickets to the amazing Alaska SeaLife Center Value $100
Arts Meet Heart
$5
Starting bid
4 guests passes to the incredible Anchorage Museum valued at $132
4 guests passes to the incredible Anchorage Museum valued at $132
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!