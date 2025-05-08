Hosted by

Charter College

About this event

Sales closed

Charter College's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center or electronic voucher (if applicable)

Soar for a Cause item
Soar for a Cause
$25

Starting bid

Bid on 2 Alaska Airlines $500.00 Vouchers. Join Us in Empowering Young Minds! Our nursing students and faculty are extending their care across continents—to a village in Cambodia where children are eager to learn. Your participation in our silent auction will help fund a second English teacher and provide educational workbooks that open doors to a brighter future. All proceeds support this life-changing initiative.
Chena Hot Springs item
Chena Hot Springs
$25

Starting bid

Adventure & Relaxation Await You at Chena! Treat yourself with a $750 voucher toward an unforgettable Chena Hot Springs retreat! Warm up in the springs, chill in the Ice Museum, tour the greenhouse, or relax fireside after a massage- where nature and luxury meet.
Alaska Railroad-Denali Getaway item
Alaska Railroad-Denali Getaway
$25

Starting bid

Bid now for a breathtaking Alaskan experience for two! This silent auction item features round-trip travel aboard the Denali Star Train plus two nights in the heart of Denali Park. With shuttles at your service and adventure all around, choose from thrilling excursions like ziplining, rafting, or a wildlife safari. **Value $2000.00
Cozy Gift Basket-Signed Novel item
Cozy Gift Basket-Signed Novel
$5

Starting bid

Sip, Snuggle, and Scream (Just a Little) Curl up with a cup of coffee, a fluffy blanket, and the page-turning suspense of Something in the Blood—a signed novel by H.H. Mika. Bid now for your next great night in! **Value $60.00
Waterfall Resort-Wild Alaska Fishing Adventures item
Waterfall Resort-Wild Alaska Fishing Adventures
$50

Starting bid

Reel in the adventure of a lifetime! Bid for a $2500.00 voucher toward a world-class fishing getaway. Fish legendary waters. Spot whales, bears, and bald eagles. Stay at Waterfall Resort with gourmet regional cuisine. Unplug, unwind, and make memories that last a lifetime.
Pizza, Popcorn, & Purpose item
Pizza, Popcorn, & Purpose
$5

Starting bid

A night out that changes lives-Savor Moose’s Tooth and catch a movie with this auction bundle! All proceeds help expand English education in a Cambodian village supported by our nursing students and faculty.
Bid Beautifully with Christian Dior-Limited Edition item
Bid Beautifully with Christian Dior-Limited Edition
$50

Starting bid

Luxury with a Purpose! Win an exquisite Christian Dior beauty bundle while helping fund a second English teacher and student workbooks for children in Cambodia. Your bid can change a life! **Value $750**
Brighter Gear for Brighter Futures! item
Brighter Gear for Brighter Futures!
$20

Starting bid

This colorful collection isn’t just cool—it’s powerful. Valued at $400, this prize pack fuels playtime and purpose! Support Cambodian students with every bid and help fund a second English teacher and essential learning materials.
The Q Kit item
The Q Kit
$10

Starting bid

All in one BBQ Kit! Seasonings for EVERY type of meat! Get your grill all. -Value $150
Yukon Outfitter's Chill Pack item
Yukon Outfitter's Chill Pack
$10

Starting bid

Chill for a Cause! Amazing Yukon Outfitters Ice Chest and Bomber bottle! Great for picnics, BBQs, and fishing friends/family! Value $150
4 Guest Passes Alaska SeaLife Center item
4 Guest Passes Alaska SeaLife Center
$5

Starting bid

4 guest tickets to the amazing Alaska SeaLife Center Value $100
Arts Meet Heart item
Arts Meet Heart
$5

Starting bid

4 guests passes to the incredible Anchorage Museum valued at $132

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