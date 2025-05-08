Charter College's Silent Auction

Bid on 2 Alaska Airlines $500.00 Vouchers. Join Us in Empowering Young Minds! Our nursing students and faculty are extending their care across continents—to a village in Cambodia where children are eager to learn. Your participation in our silent auction will help fund a second English teacher and provide educational workbooks that open doors to a brighter future. All proceeds support this life-changing initiative.

Bid on 2 Alaska Airlines $500.00 Vouchers. Join Us in Empowering Young Minds! Our nursing students and faculty are extending their care across continents—to a village in Cambodia where children are eager to learn. Your participation in our silent auction will help fund a second English teacher and provide educational workbooks that open doors to a brighter future. All proceeds support this life-changing initiative.

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