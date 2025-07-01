AKA Member Ticket: A Cultural Affair - Chartering Celebration 2025

Hosted by
5961 Av. Isla Verde, Carolina, 00979, Puerto Rico
A cinematic nod to 1950’s West Side Story, Latin Jazz Puerto Rico vibrant dance halls, premiere style glamour.
Transport into the cinematic glamour and rhythm of the 1950s, guests will be transported to the golden age of mambo in Puerto Rico an era where elegance met the dance floor. Inspired by West Side Story, Latin jazz, and Puerto Rico’s own vibrant nightlife, this welcome reception takes you back to the 1950’s when Tito Puente played his timbales with energy in the spirit of San Juan’s vibrant dance halls.
Our Cultural Premiere Chartering Luncheon Celebration invites guests to step into 1950’s elegance. Guests will enjoy savory traditional Puerto Rican cuisine, as well as the vibrant sights of a curated cultural museum featuring visual installations, artifacts, docu-videos, and photo activations that highlight the history of Puerto Rico, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and our interest group.
A night of tropical elegance dressed in white, where palmas and ivies intertwine. Guests will gather in all white attire (traje en blanco) for an unforgettable celebration. Live music and food will be available.
Our Chartering Ceremony is a closed event and invites members of AKA to witness the induction of the newest chapter in the International Region.
Work with us as we serve our community.
