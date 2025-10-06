Chartering Ceremony & Luncheon

This level includes four (4) tickets with reserved table seating and premium ad placement throughout the program. Your ad will be displayed on our social media; with a digital thank-you feature recognizing your support. Your name will appear at a designated table which you sponsor. Your ad will receive 45 seconds of visibility during the display loop at the event. All ad submissions must be digital ready and require no editing! Please email your digital ready ad request to [email protected] after payment has been submitted.











