Chartiers Valley Boys Youth Lacrosse

Hosted by

Chartiers Valley Boys Youth Lacrosse

About this event

Chartiers Valley Boys Youth Lacrosse Bingo Fundraiser- 2026

456 1st St

Heidelberg, PA 15106

Admission with one bingo booklet
$25

Admission to the event and one bingo booklet (you will receive your BINGO booklet the night of BINGO at the check in table)

Extra BINGO booklet
$5

An additional BINGO booklet (you will receive the night of BINGO at the check in table)

Specials Round
$2

There will be two special bingo rounds played. The winnings will be $150 (you will receive the night of BINGO at the check in table)

Jackpot
$5

The Jackpot round is a coverall. The prize for this round is $500 (you will receive the night of BINGO at the check in table)

Basket Raffle Tickets (5)
$5

5 tickets for the basket raffle for $5 (you will receive the night of BINGO at the check in table)

Basket Raffle Tickets (25)
$20

25 tickets for the basket raffle for $20 (you will receive the night of BINGO at the check in table)

Basket Raffle Tickets (75)
$50

75 tickets for the basket raffle for $50 (you will receive the night of BINGO at the check in table)

50/50 ticket (1)
$1

(1) 50/50 ticket for $1 (you will receive the night of BINGO at the check in table)

50/50 tickets (15)
$10

(15) 50/50 tickets for $10 (you will receive the night of BINGO at the check in table)

50/50 tickets (35)
$20

(35) 50/50 tickets for $20 (you will receive the night of BINGO at the check in table)

Reverse Raffle Drawing
$20

12 cash prizes drawn: $100 (3), $125 (4) $150 (3), $250 (1) and Grand Prize of $750

Add a donation for Chartiers Valley Boys Youth Lacrosse

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!