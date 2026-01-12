Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation

Hosted by

Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation

About this event

Charting Our Course - 2026 Menu Hub

Cape May County

NJ, USA

Commanding Officer (CO) item
Commanding Officer (CO) item
Commanding Officer (CO) item
Commanding Officer (CO)
$7,000

Accompaniments:

  • Two-page spread in the Coast Guard Community Guide
  • **Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.
  • ** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
  • Logo / Name placement on the cover of SNJCG Ball Program and Festival Map
  • Logo / Name placement on the Welcome Arch at Coast Guard Community Festival
  • 8 Tickets to the SNJCG Ball with Table Recognition
  • Logo / Name placed as the 2026 Partner of our Graduation Sendoff’s

ALL PARTNERS RECEIVE:

  • Logo / Name placement in the SNJCG Ball Program and on the Festival Map
  • Vendor Space at the Coast Guard Community Festival (Table & Chairs included)
  • Logo / Name on select Email Blasts, Social Media Posts and Website
Executive Officer (XO) item
Executive Officer (XO)
$5,000

Accompaniments:

  • Prominent Placement Full Page Ad in the Coast Guard Community Guide
  • **Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.
  • ** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
  • High Visibility Signage displayed at one of our Coast Guard Community Festival Experiences
  • 6 Tickets to the SNJCG Ball
  • Logo / Name placed as a 2026 Partner of the Community Activity Program

ALL PARTNERS RECEIVE:

  • Logo / Name placement in the SNJCG Ball Program and on the Festival Map
  • Vendor Space at the Coast Guard Community Festival (Table & Chairs included)
  • Logo / Name on select Email Blasts, Social Media Posts and Website
Command Master Chief (CMC) item
Command Master Chief (CMC)
$3,500

Accompaniments:

  • Full Page Ad in the Coast Guard Community Guide
  • **Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.
  • ** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
  • High Visibility Coast Guard Community Festival Signage
  • 4 Tickets to the SNJCG Ball
  • Logo / Name placed as a 2026 Partner of the Waves of Honor Field Trip Program

ALL PARTNERS RECEIVE:

  • Logo / Name placement in the SNJCG Ball Program and on the Festival Map
  • Vendor Space at the Coast Guard Community Festival (Table & Chairs included)
  • Logo / Name on select Email Blasts, Social Media Posts and Website
Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) item
Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO)
$2,000

Accompaniments:

  • Half Page Ad in the Coast Guard Community Guide
  • **Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.
  • ** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
  • Coast Guard Community Festival Signage
  • 2 Tickets to the SNJCG Ball
  • Logo / Name placed as a 2026 Partner of the Backpack Brigade Program

ALL PARTNERS RECEIVE:

  • Logo / Name placement in the SNJCG Ball Program and on the Festival Map
  • Vendor Space at the Coast Guard Community Festival (Table & Chairs included)
  • Logo / Name on select Email Blasts, Social Media Posts and Website
Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$1,000

This biannual guide offers insights into the Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May County, highlights uplifting stories that showcase dedication and appreciation for our Coast Guard Community, and acknowledges the businesses and individuals who contribute to supporting the Coast Guard and the Foundation.


**Please submit your graphics by March 31.

** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.


Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$750

PURCHASING VIA CHECK?

Please exit and email [email protected].


This biannual guide offers insights into the Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May County, highlights uplifting stories that showcase dedication and appreciation for our Coast Guard Community, and acknowledges the businesses and individuals who contribute to supporting the Coast Guard and the Foundation.


**Please submit your graphics by March 31.

** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.

Quarter Page Ad item
Quarter Page Ad
$500

PURCHASING VIA CHECK?

Please exit and email [email protected].


This biannual guide offers insights into the Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May County, highlights uplifting stories that showcase dedication and appreciation for our Coast Guard Community, and acknowledges the businesses and individuals who contribute to supporting the Coast Guard and the Foundation.


**Please submit your graphics by March 31.

** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.

Eighth Page Ad item
Eighth Page Ad
$250

PURCHASING VIA CHECK?

Please exit and email [email protected].


This biannual guide offers insights into the Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May County, highlights uplifting stories that showcase dedication and appreciation for our Coast Guard Community, and acknowledges the businesses and individuals who contribute to supporting the Coast Guard and the Foundation.


**Please submit your graphics by March 31.

** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.

Coast Guard Community Festival Map Ad item
Coast Guard Community Festival Map Ad item
Coast Guard Community Festival Map Ad
$200

PURCHASING VIA CHECK?

Please exit and email [email protected].


Place your Logo or 3 X 2 Custom Ad on the Official Map of the Coast Guard Community Festival. This Map is distributed to all Festival visitors upon entrance. Limited spaces available!


**Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.

** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.

Full Page Bundle item
Full Page Bundle item
Full Page Bundle
$1,200

Bundle your Community Guide with a Festival Map Ad for a broader reach.


**Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.

** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.

Half Page Bundle item
Half Page Bundle item
Half Page Bundle
$950

PURCHASING VIA CHECK?

Please exit and email [email protected].


Bundle your Community Guide with a Festival Map Ad for a broader reach.


**Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.

** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.

Quarter Page Bundle item
Quarter Page Bundle item
Quarter Page Bundle
$700

PURCHASING VIA CHECK?

Please exit and email [email protected].


Bundle your Community Guide with a Festival Map Ad for a broader reach.


**Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.

** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.

Eighth Page Bundle item
Eighth Page Bundle
$450

PURCHASING VIA CHECK?

Please exit and email [email protected].


Bundle your Community Guide with a Festival Map Ad for a broader reach.


**Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.

** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.

Farm Friends Sponsor item
Farm Friends Sponsor
$1,000

Place your Logo /Name on this special group of furry, feathered and prickly friends. Farm Friend's, LLC has been a Festival favorite for the past few years and we just snort, cluck and oink with glee when they join us!


Recognized on Festival Signage, Festival Map, Website, Social Media, and Email blasts.

Live Entertainment Sponsor item
Live Entertainment Sponsor item
Live Entertainment Sponsor
$2,000

Place your Logo / Name on the one of the highlights of the Festival by supporting our Live Music Performances. This is an opportunity for high visibility placement at one of our Festival experiences.


Recognized on Festival Signage, Festival Map, Website, Social Media, and Email blasts.

Add a donation for Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!