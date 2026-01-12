Charting Our Course - 2026 Menu Hub

About this event
Accompaniments:
Accompaniments:
Accompaniments:
Accompaniments:
This biannual guide offers insights into the Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May County, highlights uplifting stories that showcase dedication and appreciation for our Coast Guard Community, and acknowledges the businesses and individuals who contribute to supporting the Coast Guard and the Foundation.
**Please submit your graphics by March 31.
** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
PURCHASING VIA CHECK?
Please exit and email [email protected].
This biannual guide offers insights into the Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May County, highlights uplifting stories that showcase dedication and appreciation for our Coast Guard Community, and acknowledges the businesses and individuals who contribute to supporting the Coast Guard and the Foundation.
**Please submit your graphics by March 31.
** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
PURCHASING VIA CHECK?
Please exit and email [email protected].
This biannual guide offers insights into the Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May County, highlights uplifting stories that showcase dedication and appreciation for our Coast Guard Community, and acknowledges the businesses and individuals who contribute to supporting the Coast Guard and the Foundation.
**Please submit your graphics by March 31.
** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
PURCHASING VIA CHECK?
Please exit and email [email protected].
This biannual guide offers insights into the Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May Coast Guard’s presence in Cape May County, highlights uplifting stories that showcase dedication and appreciation for our Coast Guard Community, and acknowledges the businesses and individuals who contribute to supporting the Coast Guard and the Foundation.
**Please submit your graphics by March 31.
** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
PURCHASING VIA CHECK?
Please exit and email [email protected].
Place your Logo or 3 X 2 Custom Ad on the Official Map of the Coast Guard Community Festival. This Map is distributed to all Festival visitors upon entrance. Limited spaces available!
**Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.
** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
Bundle your Community Guide with a Festival Map Ad for a broader reach.
**Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.
** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
PURCHASING VIA CHECK?
Please exit and email [email protected].
Bundle your Community Guide with a Festival Map Ad for a broader reach.
**Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.
** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
PURCHASING VIA CHECK?
Please exit and email [email protected].
Bundle your Community Guide with a Festival Map Ad for a broader reach.
**Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.
** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
PURCHASING VIA CHECK?
Please exit and email [email protected].
Bundle your Community Guide with a Festival Map Ad for a broader reach.
**Please submit your graphics by March 2nd.
** Please notify us asap of any changes to your logo.
Place your Logo /Name on this special group of furry, feathered and prickly friends. Farm Friend's, LLC has been a Festival favorite for the past few years and we just snort, cluck and oink with glee when they join us!
Recognized on Festival Signage, Festival Map, Website, Social Media, and Email blasts.
Place your Logo / Name on the one of the highlights of the Festival by supporting our Live Music Performances. This is an opportunity for high visibility placement at one of our Festival experiences.
Recognized on Festival Signage, Festival Map, Website, Social Media, and Email blasts.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!