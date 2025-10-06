Hosted by

WVU Law Student Bar Association

About this event

Chase the Case 5k

Caperton Trail

Morgantown, WV, USA

Runner or Walker
$20

Sign up to run or walk

Sponsor one runner or walker
$20

One runner or walker

Sponsor a team (5 runners)
$100

Sponsor 5 student runners. Students will be a part of your organization/company’s team. Shout out at the medal ceremony.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$500

Your logo on signs at the start/finish, the turnaround point, or a mile marker sign.

Your logo on signs in the ground and flags at the start/finish. Your Organization/Company logo on the Certificates for the top finishers. Social media thank you post. Shout out at the medal ceremony.

Sliver Level Sponsorship
$250

Your Organization/Company name as the name of the table. EX “The SBA Halfway Water Station.” Signage with your logo at the water or Gatorade station on the trail or at the start. Social media thank you post. Shout out at the medal ceremony.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$200

Sponsor the bibs for all athletes. Submit a logo to us and we will display it on all bibs. Social media group thank you post. Shout out at the medal ceremony.

Add a donation for WVU Law Student Bar Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!