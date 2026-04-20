Chase the Light Virtual 5K

Commemorative Chase the Light coin — yours just for crossing the finish line
A full week to complete your 5K — any time between July 20–26
Complete freedom of route — treadmill, trail, neighborhood sidewalk, all of it counts
Peer-to-peer fundraising access — hit your fundraising goal and unlock exclusive IncuBrighter swag
Community — you'll be moving alongside participants from across Northeast Ohio and beyond, united by a shared belief that communities are strongest when the people in them are supported to lead, grow, and thrive
What's included with registration:
Commemorative Chase the Light coin — yours just for crossing the finish line
A full week to complete your 5K — any time between July 20–26
Complete freedom of route — treadmill, trail, neighborhood sidewalk, all of it counts
Peer-to-peer fundraising access — hit your fundraising goal and unlock exclusive IncuBrighter swag
Community — you'll be moving alongside participants from across Northeast Ohio and beyond, united by a shared belief that communities are strongest when the people in them are supported to lead, grow, and thrive
Add a donation for Incubrighter
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