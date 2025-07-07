CBA Golf Scramble Silent Auction

Hosted by
$100 ETS West Metro Gift Card
Enjoy an unforgettable evening for two at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, featuring a dinner while enjoying a live performance.
Experience the magic of live theatre with a four-pack of tickets to Stages Theatre Company, where stories come to life through exceptional performances created for young audiences and families. Perfect for sparking imagination and making memories together.
Get everything you need and everything you didn't realize you needed with this $50 Costco gift card!
Enjoy a round of golf for four at the beautiful Chaska Town Course, complete with carts. Known for its scenic layout and championship design, this award-winning course offers a memorable day on the greens for golfers of all skill levels.
This is a unique opportunity to own a like-new Titleist Vokey SM8 Tour Chrome Wedge with a special custom "Soar Hawks" stamping. This high-performance lob wedge is in mint condition (rated 9.5 out of 10) and is designed to provide exceptional spin and control on the green.
Key Features:
Donated by 2nd Swing, for more details and product specifications, you can visit the original listing here:Mint Titleist Vokey SM8 Tour Chrome Wedge
Enjoy a fun round of 9 holes for four players at The Loop, a beautifully designed, handicap-accessible course perfect for golfers of all abilities. It’s the ideal spot for a relaxed and enjoyable outing with friends or family.
Cheer on the University of Minnesota Gophers with a four-pack of tickets to a Women’s Volleyball match. Enjoy high-energy action, incredible athleticism, and the excitement of Big Ten competition. You get Four tickets when the Gophers take on Illinois Wednesday October 29th @ 7pm at Maturi Pavilion.
Enjoy a fun outing with this package that includes 5 Chick-fil-A “Be Our Guest” certificates along with 5 passes for mini golf at Golf Zone. Perfect for a family day, a group of friends, or a mix of both—great food and great fun!
Celebrate the season with a four-pack of general admission tickets to Sever’s Fall Festival. Enjoy corn mazes, pumpkin patches, live entertainment, and plenty of family-friendly fun at this beloved autumn tradition.
Turn your pet’s photo into a custom paint-by-number masterpiece with Gray Duck Art! Simply submit a photo, and receive a 12x16 canvas pre-drawn with your pet’s image, complete with pre-mixed paints, brushes, a protective plastic sheet, and easy-to-follow instructions—everything you need to create your own unique artwork delivered right to your door.
Treat yourself to a $50 gift card to Victoria Burrow, a unique spot offering delicious dining alongside axe throwing, mini golf, arcade games, pinball, darts, Hammershlagen, and more. Perfect for fun, food, and unforgettable experiences.
Enjoy 8 one-hour Open Gym passes at Conquer Ninja Gym, where you can tackle exciting ninja obstacles and challenges designed for all ages and skill levels. Perfect for active fun and fitness!
Explore creativity and innovation with a four-pack of tickets to The Works Museum, where kids become engineers! Through hands-on exhibits, camps, and family programs, children are inspired to build, design, and solve problems—fueling the next generation of innovators.
Experience the wild wonders of The Minnesota Zoo with a four-pack of tickets. Explore fascinating animal exhibits, engaging habitats, and fun educational activities perfect for family adventures and unforgettable memories.
Enjoy hassle-free access all year with the Three Rivers Park District Annual Boat Trailer Parking Pass. Conveniently park your boat trailer at multiple park locations and spend more time on the water!
Receive personalized, one-on-one baseball instruction tailored to your skill level and goals. The Shed has experienced coaches and will provide focused training on hitting, pitching, fielding, or overall fundamentals to help players build confidence and improve their game. Perfect for athletes looking for individual attention and rapid development.
Train alongside a teammate or friend with personalized instruction designed for two players. The Shed has skilled coaches that provide focused guidance on hitting, pitching, fielding, or overall fundamentals. This format builds skills, encourages competition, and creates a fun, motivating learning environment.
Enjoy a professional glove re-lace to bring new life to your favorite mitt, along with a 30-minute cage rental to sharpen your swing. Perfect for players of all ages looking to step up their game!
This certificate is good for two 30-minute cage rentals—perfect for extra reps, working on your swing, or just having fun at the plate.
Receive 7 “Be Our Guest” coupons, each redeemable for a free Chick-fil-A entrée. A tasty treat for any occasion!
Enjoy an evening of world-class music with 2 tickets to Minnesota Orchestra Hall. Tickets may be redeemed for one concert from a pre-determined list of select performances, offering a memorable night of live orchestral excellence.
Enjoy a taste of local favorites with this bundle that includes 5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas from Little Caesars ($30 value), a $20 gift card to Jones Coffee, a $50 gift card to Crooked Pint, and a $25 gift card to Southern Social. A perfect mix of dining and coffee from right here in Chaska!
Savor a variety of local favorites with this bundle featuring a $35 gift card to Na’s Thai Café, 5 free entrées from Chick-fil-A ($30 value), a $30 gift card to Tequila Butcher, and a $50 gift card to Hope Breakfast Bar. A delicious mix of dining experiences in Chanhassen!
Enjoy a fun outing at Hackamore Brewing Company with 3 hours on their golf simulator for up to 4 people, plus 4 free beers to enjoy while you play. Perfect for friends, family, or a relaxed night out!
Enjoy a day of nonstop adventure with 2 Platinum Passes to Urban Air in Plymouth! The Platinum Pass gives you access to everything in the park—trampoline courts, tube playground, climbing walls, ropes course, Sky Rider, 2 go-kart rides, plus unlimited virtual reality and laser tag. The ultimate all-access experience for endless fun!
Own a piece of baseball movie history with this framed, signed script from The Sandlot. Featuring authentic autographs from the cast, this collectible is beautifully displayed and perfect for any fan of the beloved classic. A true home run for film and baseball enthusiasts alike!
Celebrate Twins baseball with this 16x20 photo signed by All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton. A standout piece for any Minnesota fan or sports memorabilia collector, perfect for display at home or in the office.
Own a standout piece of Minnesota hockey memorabilia with this framed 16x20 photo signed by Zach Parise. Perfect for fans of the hometown star and collectors looking to add a touch of NHL history to their walls.
Take home a piece of Minnesota Wild pride with this official puck signed by defenseman Jonas Brodin. A perfect collectible for dedicated fans and hockey memorabilia enthusiasts alike.
Add a unique collectible to your memorabilia collection with this baseball signed by comedian and Minnesota native Nick Swardson. A one-of-a-kind item perfect for fans and collectors alike!
Add a true classic to your collection with this 1975 Harmon Killebrew PSA-graded baseball card. Featuring the Hall of Famer and Minnesota Twins legend, this vintage piece is a must-have for fans and serious collectors alike.
Showcase a piece of football greatness with this authentic Duke football signed by NFL legend Adrian Peterson. Elegantly displayed in its protective case, this collectible is a must-have for Vikings fans and sports memorabilia collectors alike.
Take home a piece of golf history with this signed golf ball from Minnesota’s own Tom Lehman, a PGA Tour veteran and Ryder Cup captain. A great addition for golf fans and memorabilia collectors alike.
Score big with this NHL Hobby Box Lot! Packed with sealed hobby boxes, this collection offers the thrill of uncovering rookie cards, autographs, and exclusive inserts. A perfect opportunity for hockey fans and serious collectors to expand their card collection.
Cheer on the Minnesota Vikings with this collectible Viking-themed bobblehead! A fun and unique addition to any fan’s collection, perfect for display at home, office, or game day.
