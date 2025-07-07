CBA Golf Scramble Silent Auction

This is a unique opportunity to own a like-new Titleist Vokey SM8 Tour Chrome Wedge with a special custom "Soar Hawks" stamping. This high-performance lob wedge is in mint condition (rated 9.5 out of 10) and is designed to provide exceptional spin and control on the green.

Key Features:

Club: Titleist Vokey SM8 Tour Chrome Wedge

Condition: Mint (9.5/10)

Loft: 60°

Bounce: 8°

Grind: M Grind for versatility

Shaft: Titleist Vokey BV Steel

Length: 35.25 inches

Custom Stamping: "Soar Hawks"

Market Value: Retails for $159.99

Donated by 2nd Swing, for more details and product specifications, you can visit the original listing here:Mint Titleist Vokey SM8 Tour Chrome Wedge