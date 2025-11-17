CHAT Family Membership

This is not refundable once paid so please make sure you are committed to joining and being an active part of CHAT. Other fees will be due at our mandatory registration/orientation on January 5, 2026 including: $60 per semester utility fee and class fees (vary) for all classes. Students are required to be signed up for a class all 3 hours. Classes have limited availability and so it is not guaranteed that your child will receive their first choice.