CHAT Musical Theater Sponsorship

Full-page ad in the playbill.
Mentioned in pre-show announcements.
Social media recognition.
4 general admission tickets.
Center Stage Sponsor
$500
Full-page ad in the playbill.
Mention in pre-show announcements.
Featured social media recognition.
4 VIP tickets (includes priority seating and complimentary concessions up to $10 total).
1 t-shirt
Marquee Sponsor
$1,000
Business name/logo featured as "Presented by" on the cover of the playbill.
Full-page premium ad inside the playbill (prime placement).
Logo featured on all promotional materials.
Verbal recognition. before each performance and during intermission.
Featured social media recognition.
8 VIP tickets (includes front-row seating and complimentary concessions up to $20 total).
1 Signed playbill
Photo opportunity with the entire cast.
2 t-shirts
