CHAT Musical Theater Sponsorship

Spotlight Sponsor
Spotlight Sponsor
$250
Full-page ad in the playbill. Mentioned in pre-show announcements. Social media recognition. 4 general admission tickets.
Center Stage Sponsor
Center Stage Sponsor
$500
Full-page ad in the playbill. Mention in pre-show announcements. Featured social media recognition. 4 VIP tickets (includes priority seating and complimentary concessions up to $10 total). 1 t-shirt
Marquee Sponsor
Marquee Sponsor
$1,000
Business name/logo featured as "Presented by" on the cover of the playbill. Full-page premium ad inside the playbill (prime placement). Logo featured on all promotional materials. Verbal recognition. before each performance and during intermission. Featured social media recognition. 8 VIP tickets (includes front-row seating and complimentary concessions up to $20 total). 1 Signed playbill Photo opportunity with the entire cast. 2 t-shirts

