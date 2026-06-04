Chat with Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirscheimer

Join Les Dames d'Escoffier Philadelphia for an evening of conversation, light bites, and drinks with Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer—the creative minds behind Canal House. 🥂

As we look ahead to our 10th Annual Heritage Dinner on September 13––where Melissa and Christopher will receive our Outstanding in Her Field Award––join us for a conversation about how two singular voices built a life in food through creative collaboration and award-winning cookbook projects. Bring your questions about craft, partnership, and the everyday rituals that sustain meaningful work.

We are grateful to Dini Silnutzer, innkeeper of the Wedgwood Inn in New Hope, for graciously opening the inn for this intimate gathering.