Chatcolab Inc

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Chatcolab Inc

About this event

Chatcolab 2026: One Sky, Many Stars (Recurring Payment)

22787 N Twinlow Rd

Rathdrum, ID 83858, USA

Adult Kick-Off Registration (Recurring Payment #2)
$84
Available until Mar 31

Fees include cabin bed and meals, program, most supplies

All participants will receive a 2026 Themed T-Shirt

Room upgrades available. Learn more HERE

Some classes may charge a small fee to cover the cost of materials.

Adult Kick-Off Registration (Recurring Payment #3)
$84
Available until Apr 30

Fees include cabin bed and meals, program, most supplies

All participants will receive a 2026 Themed T-Shirt

Room upgrades available. Learn more HERE

Some classes may charge a small fee to cover the cost of materials.

Adult Kick-Off Registration (Recurring Payment #4)
$84
Available until May 31

Fees include cabin bed and meals, program, most supplies

All participants will receive a 2026 Themed T-Shirt

Room upgrades available. Learn more HERE

Some classes may charge a small fee to cover the cost of materials.

Adult Kick-Off Registration (Recurring Payment #5)
$84
Available until May 31

Fees include cabin bed and meals, program, most supplies

All participants will receive a 2026 Themed T-Shirt

Room upgrades available. Learn more HERE

Some classes may charge a small fee to cover the cost of materials.

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