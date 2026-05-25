Detroit Chapter, NHAA, Inc.

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Detroit Chapter, NHAA, Inc.

About this event

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ChatGPT for Beginners- A Fundraiser

Add a donation for Detroit Chapter, NHAA, Inc.

$

General Admission
$25

Includes access to the Intro to ChatGPT Fundraiser Class, a beginner-friendly virtual workshop hosted by the Detroit Hampton Alumni Association.


Your ticket includes:

  • Live Zoom access to the class
  • Beginner-friendly ChatGPT instruction
  • Practical examples for everyday use
  • Productivity tips for work, school, business, and personal tasks
  • Support for the Detroit Hampton Alumni Association Chapter Scholarship Fund
DHAA Member
$10
Members only

This ticket is for financial members of the Detroit Hampton Alumni Association.

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Includes access to the Intro to ChatGPT Fundraiser Class, a beginner-friendly virtual workshop hosted by the Detroit Hampton Alumni Association.


Your ticket includes:

  • Live Zoom access to the class
  • Beginner-friendly ChatGPT instruction
  • Practical examples for everyday use
  • Productivity tips for work, school, business, and personal tasks
  • Support for the Detroit Hampton Alumni Association Chapter Scholarship Fund
Student Ticket
Free

This ticket is for current students only (High School Senior or Current College Student)

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Includes access to the Intro to ChatGPT Fundraiser Class, a beginner-friendly virtual workshop hosted by the Detroit Hampton Alumni Association.


Your ticket includes:

  • Live Zoom access to the class
  • Beginner-friendly ChatGPT instruction
  • Practical examples for everyday use
  • Productivity tips for work, school, business, and personal tasks
  • Support for the Detroit Hampton Alumni Association Chapter Scholarship Fund

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