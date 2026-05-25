ChatGPT for Beginners- A Fundraiser

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About this event
$
Includes access to the Intro to ChatGPT Fundraiser Class, a beginner-friendly virtual workshop hosted by the Detroit Hampton Alumni Association.
Your ticket includes:
This ticket is for financial members of the Detroit Hampton Alumni Association.
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Includes access to the Intro to ChatGPT Fundraiser Class, a beginner-friendly virtual workshop hosted by the Detroit Hampton Alumni Association.
Your ticket includes:
This ticket is for current students only (High School Senior or Current College Student)
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Includes access to the Intro to ChatGPT Fundraiser Class, a beginner-friendly virtual workshop hosted by the Detroit Hampton Alumni Association.
Your ticket includes:
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