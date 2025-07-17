Chatham Grove Elementary PTA Memberships 25-26

Platinum Business
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

2 Voting Members- Business listed in our online business directory, quarterly social media shoutout, large logo printed on collective banner outside the school.

Gold Business
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

1 Voting Member- Business listed in our online business directory, small logo on a collective banner outside the school, 2 social media shoutouts throughout the year.

Silver Business
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

1 Voting Member- Business listed in our online business directory, small logo printed on a collective banner outside the school, social media shoutout when you join.

Bronze Business
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

1 Voting Member- Business listed in our online business directory.

Level Up Membership - $50
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

1 Voting Member. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!

The CGE PTA is fueled by two crucial components - volunteer hours and financial support. We understand that not everyone has the bandwidth to donate time, so we are offering families an opportunity to LEVEL UP their PTA membership to offer additional financial support!

Level Up Membership - $75
$75

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

1 Voting Member. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!

The CGE PTA is fueled by two crucial components - volunteer hours and financial support. We understand that not everyone has the bandwidth to donate time, so we are offering families an opportunity to LEVEL UP their PTA membership to offer additional financial support!

Level Up Membership - $100
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

1 Voting Member. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!

The CGE PTA is fueled by two crucial components - volunteer hours and financial support. We understand that not everyone has the bandwidth to donate time, so we are offering families an opportunity to LEVEL UP their PTA membership to offer additional financial support!

Level Up Membership - $125
$125

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

1 Voting Member. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!

The CGE PTA is fueled by two crucial components - volunteer hours and financial support. We understand that not everyone has the bandwidth to donate time, so we are offering families an opportunity to LEVEL UP their PTA membership to offer additional financial support!

Level Up Membership - $150
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

2 Voting Members. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!

The CGE PTA is fueled by two crucial components - volunteer hours and financial support. We understand that not everyone has the bandwidth to donate time, so we are offering families an opportunity to LEVEL UP their PTA membership to offer additional financial support!

Level Up Membership - $200
$200

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

2 Voting Members. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!

The CGE PTA is fueled by two crucial components - volunteer hours and financial support. We understand that not everyone has the bandwidth to donate time, so we are offering families an opportunity to LEVEL UP their PTA membership to offer additional financial support!

Family Membership
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

2 adult voting members of your family.

Parent/Guardian
$15

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

1 adult voting member.

Community Member
$15

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

1 adult voting member.

Faculty/Staff
$5.25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

CGE Faculty/Staff Member - 1 Voting Member

Donate a Membership
$10

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

$10 per Donated Membership

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing