Chatham MED PTO Business Sponsorships 2025

Gold Sponsorship
$250

Everything in the SILVER package is included plus:

Business yard sign displayed at every PTO event
Large business logo and optimal placement on PTO banner
Distribution of flyers/coupons (provided by you) at select PTO events

Silver Sponsorship
$200

Everything in the BRONZE package is included plus:

Business link on PTO website
Business name and logo in PTO newsletter each month
Monthly “Thank You Sponsors” social media post

Bronze Sponsorship
$100

What’s included in this package:

Business name and logo on PTO website
Business name and logo acknowledged at each PTO meeting
Business name and logo on PTO banner displayed at every event

