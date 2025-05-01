Chatham Thunder 2025-2026 Sports Fundraiser

Super Platinum sponsors' business logo will be listed in our game day programs, your business logo and web link will be listed on our Thunder webpage, your logo will be included on the sponsors banner in the gymnasium, your logo will be represented on your own individual Super Platinum sponsor banner, you will be included in periodic emails to Thunder families and contacts, periodic announcements thanking Super Platinum sponsors will be posted to social media, business logo displayed during Thunder live stream events, and business name included on the back of fan t-shirts.