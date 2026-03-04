Challenge Golf Association

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Challenge Golf Association

About this event

Chattanooga CGA Chapter Challenge - 2 Person Scramble at Bear Trace - April 8, 2026

8919 Harrison Bay Rd

Harrison, TN 37341, USA

SINGLE
Free

Use this ticket to register as a Single and we will pair you with another golfer.

2-SOME
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Use this ticket to register your 2-person team.

WAITLIST
Free

Sorry but registration for this event is already full (Everybody loves FREE golf! :) Feel free to sign up on our waitlist and if we have any cancellations for this event we'll let you know and/or notify you of our next event. Thank you for your interest in Challenge Golf!

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