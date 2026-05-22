Challenge Golf Association

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Challenge Golf Association

About this event

Chattanooga CGA Chapter Challenge - Shootout at Battlefield GC - July 2, 2026

285 Cannon Dr

Ringgold, GA 30736, USA

2-SOME Ticket
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

IMPORTANT: "Team Captain" (i.e. the person registering for the Two-Some), please put's your information in Ticket 1 and put your playing partner's information in Ticket 2. Thank you.

SINGLE Ticket
Free

Please use this ticket if you are registering as a Single and we will pair you with another golfer.

WAITLIST
Free

Sorry but registration for this event is already full (Everybody loves FREE golf! :) Feel free to sign up on our waitlist and if we have any cancellations for this event we'll let you know and/or notify you of our next event. Thank you for your interest in Challenge Golf!

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