Challenge Golf Association

Hosted by

Challenge Golf Association

About this event

Chattanooga CGA - Parent / Child Scramble Event at The Ooltewah Club - June 15, 2026

7502 Snow Hill Rd

Ooltewah, TN 37363, USA

F1 Two-Some's: Parent w/ Young Child (ages 12 and under)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

INSTRUCTIONS F1 (FLIGHT 1): Parent w/ Young Child (ages 12 and under). PARENTS, please fill out Ticket 1 for yourself and fill out Ticket 2 for your child when Registering. Thank you !

F2 Two-Some's: Parent w/ Teen Child (ages 13 thru 18)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

INSTRUCTIONS F2 (FLIGHT 2): Parent w/ Teen child (ages 13 thru 18). PARENTS, please fill out Ticket 1 for yourself and fill out Ticket 2 for your Teen when Registering. Thank you !

F3 Two-Some's: Parent w/ Adult Child (ages 19 and older)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

INSTRUCTIONS F3 (FLIGHT 3): Parent w/ adult child (ages 19 and +). PARENTS, please fill out Ticket 1 for yourself and fill out Ticket 2 for your adult child when Registering. Thank you !


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!