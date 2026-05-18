Chattanooga CGA - Parent / Child Scramble Event at The Ooltewah Club - June 15, 2026

About this event
INSTRUCTIONS F1 (FLIGHT 1): Parent w/ Young Child (ages 12 and under). PARENTS, please fill out Ticket 1 for yourself and fill out Ticket 2 for your child when Registering. Thank you !
INSTRUCTIONS F2 (FLIGHT 2): Parent w/ Teen child (ages 13 thru 18). PARENTS, please fill out Ticket 1 for yourself and fill out Ticket 2 for your Teen when Registering. Thank you !
INSTRUCTIONS F3 (FLIGHT 3): Parent w/ adult child (ages 19 and +). PARENTS, please fill out Ticket 1 for yourself and fill out Ticket 2 for your adult child when Registering. Thank you !
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!