Chautauqua Rails To Trails Shop

Chautauqua Rails to Trails is a volunteer organization that maintains a 30-mile system of railroad properties which have been converted to recreational trails in the westernmost corner of New York State. Long-time board member and secretary of Chautauqua Rails to Trails, Wendy Lewellen, shares her research of the people for whom the trail segments are named, the history of the volunteer organization and its movers and shakers, and photographs taken on the trails.