Chautauqua Town Historical Society Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
Annual dues for Individual members: $5.00
Renews yearly on: January 1
Annual dues for Patron members: $25.00
Renews yearly on: January 1
Annual dues for Sustaining memberships, such as organizations: $45.00
No expiration
Life membership: $150.00 in one payment
Renews yearly on: January 1
Dues for Youth / Junior members up to age 17 (non-voting): $1.00
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!