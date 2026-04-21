Chazak Event Raffles

About this raffle
Courtesy of Impact Thrift
$899 value
Courtesy of BREEO
$820 Retail Value
$249 value
Chazak branded Hoodie, T-Shirt, Hat, YETI, Bracelets, Stickers
$300 value
Courtesy of Mill Run Express
$150 value
Courtesy of White Hill Pottery
Courtesy of SteveCo Power
$500 value
This full-size quilt is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece with incredible detail.
Chazak Rescue branded
$120 value
Gathered by our team while in Ukraine!
Courtesy of Mill Run Express
$200 value
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