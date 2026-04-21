Chazak

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Chazak

About this raffle

Chazak Event Raffles

Gotrax R7 Electric Bike
$20

Courtesy of Impact Thrift

$899 value

BREEO X24 Smokeless Fire Pit Corten Steel + Outpost™ Grill
$20

Courtesy of BREEO

$820 Retail Value


Apple Airpods Pro Gen 3
$20

$249 value

Cadet-Issued Tactical Backpack + Chazak Merch Bundle
$20

Chazak branded Hoodie, T-Shirt, Hat, YETI, Bracelets, Stickers

$300 value

Car Care Kit
$20

Courtesy of Mill Run Express

$150 value

Two Handmade Chazak Pottery Mugs
$20

Courtesy of White Hill Pottery

Stihl Electric Mower
$20

Courtesy of SteveCo Power

$500 value

Handmade Amish Quilt
$20

This full-size quilt is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece with incredible detail.

The North Face Groundwork Backpack
$20

Chazak Rescue branded

$120 value

Handmade Ukrainian Crafts
$20

Gathered by our team while in Ukraine!

  • Bullet bell
  • Eastern Ukraine flower necklace.
  • Handcrafted Ukrainian family sign.
  • Shell casing bud vase.
  • Traditional Ukrainian folk doll.


Year Supply of Happy Mug Custom Coffee
$20

Courtesy of Mill Run Express

$200 value


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