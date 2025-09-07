Chazak Awareness Dinner Raffle Items

A 60 minute massage session with Hannah Ressler, LMT. The session is fully customizable to whatever you need- whether that’s pain relief, relaxation, or something in between.





See Item:

https://www.canva.com/design/DAG0B7n5Vj8/bCr3XgZXJFPP3NEKQ3zBgg/view?utm_content=DAG0B7n5Vj8&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h3a886b0a67