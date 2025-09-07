Chazak Awareness Dinner Raffle Items

A year long supply of Happy Mug coffee or tea. You pick your favorite flavors, customize, and enjoy.
See Item: https://www.canva.com/design/DAG0BxFy1cg/N8BW4_wIEc5p0-4Ew3H6Lw/view?utm_content=DAG0BxFy1cg&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h347e4ac827
Chazak T-shirt, Hat, Coffee Tumbler, Wristbands and Stickers. Represent our mission and look classy while doing it.
See Item:
https://www.canva.com/design/DAG0B7AXTng/NPoG-W3llEhik2N9m-zDYw/view?utm_content=DAG0B7AXTng&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=he8e09a9efb
A 60 minute massage session with Hannah Ressler, LMT. The session is fully customizable to whatever you need- whether that’s pain relief, relaxation, or something in between.
See Item:
https://www.canva.com/design/DAG0B7n5Vj8/bCr3XgZXJFPP3NEKQ3zBgg/view?utm_content=DAG0B7n5Vj8&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h3a886b0a67
Courtesy of Kingdom Theatre and Burk Digital
Date night for two to see Joshua at Sight & Sound. (March 20th, 2026)
Ride in style with a 2 day Cybertruck rental, and a dinner to your favorite restaurant.
See Item:
https://www.canva.com/design/DAG0B-SRUaM/rAMiAjVx8DDLDcNGsc4QbA/view?utm_content=DAG0B-SRUaM&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h99233acf51
Provided by Outback Toys
A bundle of high-quality toy tractors, trucks and more!. Over $100 in value.
See item below:
https://www.canva.com/design/DAG0B3cKYUM/xs1If9FDhLUq98iup-ry7w/view?utm_content=DAG0B3cKYUM&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h7044e433f0
$150 value!
Learn how to throw pottery with your significant other and enjoy refreshments
See Item:
https://www.canva.com/design/DAG0B37hyMY/sVXc_IrpmQ5gfQljvBStuQ/view?utm_content=DAG0B37hyMY&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h240589451c
“And a Little Child Shall Lead Them” painted by Bryanna Weaver, wife of Guardian Adrian Weaver.
See Item:
https://www.canva.com/design/DAG0B86RTbI/1u2i0ljpaBaSde-L13h-yQ/view?utm_content=DAG0B86RTbI&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h4138ee45cd
A framed painting that personifies the beautiful landscape and culture of the hard-to-reach areas we send our people on a regular basis.
See Item: https://www.canva.com/design/DAG0Bwd2mfk/JdyqKaVtYdC8X1Y9bf0gvw/view?utm_content=DAG0Bwd2mfk&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h1698758908
An electric mower from Steveco power
See Item:
https://www.canva.com/design/DAG0B6PY1WY/744HAnNK9oCEBEpi1iha0w/view?utm_content=DAG0B6PY1WY&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h9a58a68327
3 Gallon Sperse Drink Dispenser by Bavada
$340 value!
https://www.canva.com/design/DAG0sDvtAjg/24l5y-TehZwl3bHJralWkA/view?utm_content=DAG0sDvtAjg&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h0f3e193bc8
$
