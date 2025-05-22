Support Women 24/7 For Just $7!

Treat your family to a full day of fun and memories! This incredible package includes 9 tickets to the Nickelodeon Theme Park, a professional family photo shoot, and 4 stunning metal prints to capture and display your favorite moments.
Photography workshop by Devorie Zutler! This non-internet, USB course teaches both the artistic and technical aspects of photography. This course is for aspiring professionals as well as hobbyists. Many of Devorie's past students are now professional photographers.
“Doors Of Israel” Birchas Habayis Artwork- created by Devorie Zutler, this beautiful Birchas Habayis features photographs of unique doors from across Israel. This prize includes a stunning coffee table book, which has photos of each door, along with their location, history and significance. In honor of "Ki Tov" there will be two lucky winners!
Enter to win a Wunderwig pony shaitel – the lightweight game-changer! Crafted to keep hair off your face and neck, this shaitel offers an airy, barely-there feel. Once you try it, your other shaitels might just collect dust
Enhance your home with a breathtaking hand-painted resin artwork by Chaya Blumenberg Resin Art! The lucky winner will have the opportunity to select a piece from Chaya’s exquisite collection—ensuring a perfect match for their personal style and home décor.
Win a $1,000 gift card to Kaylah Jewels and choose the perfect piece that speaks to your style! From timeless classics to modern elegance, select a stunning piece of jewelry that’s uniquely yours.
Elevate your Shabbos table or next simcha with this amazing package! Includes a delicious meat board, a 6-month subscription to Mishpacha Magazine, and a $200 Artscroll gift card—everything you need for inspiration, enjoyment, and flavor. Gift card was donated as a zechus for Bracha Aidel bas Fraidel.
3 tickets in the prizes of your choice.
1 ticket in each prize or customize below.
