Cedar Hills Civic Association

Offered by

Cedar Hills Civic Association

About the memberships

CHCA Membership

Annual Membership Dues
$180

Renews yearly on: January 21

Age 65+ Membership Dues
Pay what you can

Renews yearly on: January 21

This is for members who are at least 65 years of age whose dues amount was frozen the year they turned 65. Enter the amount that's listed on your bill.

Even though this option says "pay what you can", that is not the case. It is required you enter the full amount owed according to your bill.

Annual Membership + Late Fees
Pay what you can

No expiration

Enter the total amount listed on your bill, including late fees.

Even though this option says "pay what you can", that is not the case. It is required you enter the full amount owed according to your bill.

Add a donation for Cedar Hills Civic Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!