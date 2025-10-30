CHCA Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 21
Renews yearly on: January 21
This is for members who are at least 65 years of age whose dues amount was frozen the year they turned 65. Enter the amount that's listed on your bill.
Even though this option says "pay what you can", that is not the case. It is required you enter the full amount owed according to your bill.
No expiration
Enter the total amount listed on your bill, including late fees.
Even though this option says "pay what you can", that is not the case. It is required you enter the full amount owed according to your bill.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!