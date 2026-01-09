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Ticket to the Cheap Date Live!
Ticket to Cheap Date Live, a warm hug!
Ticket to Cheap Date Live, a warm hug, a shout-out on our social media for being a SUPPORTER of the ARTS in these depressing times!
Ticket to Cheap Date Live, a warm hug, a shout-out on our social media, a thank you in our program for being an official SOCIETY patron!
Ticket to Cheap Date Live, a warm hug, a shout-out on our social media, a thank you in our program for being an official SOCIETY patron, two comp tickets to our next show "Entangled: 12 Scenes in a Circle K off the I-40 in a New Mexico."
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!