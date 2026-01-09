Society Theatre Collective Inc

Hosted by

Society Theatre Collective Inc

About this event

Cheap Date Live!

21 A Clinton St

New York, NY 10002, USA

General Admission
$25

Ticket to the Cheap Date Live!

A Little Bummed
$50

Ticket to Cheap Date Live, a warm hug!

S.A.D
$100

Ticket to Cheap Date Live, a warm hug, a shout-out on our social media for being a SUPPORTER of the ARTS in these depressing times!

Can't Stop Crying
$500

Ticket to Cheap Date Live, a warm hug, a shout-out on our social media, a thank you in our program for being an official SOCIETY patron!

Utterly Miserable
$1,000

Ticket to Cheap Date Live, a warm hug, a shout-out on our social media, a thank you in our program for being an official SOCIETY patron, two comp tickets to our next show "Entangled: 12 Scenes in a Circle K off the I-40 in a New Mexico."

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