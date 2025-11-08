2025 Golf Tournament Cheat for Charity

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Play the 525 yds Par 5 Hole 11 from 250 yds and try out Micheal Trick Clubs and Shots
Play the 525 yds Par 5 Hole 11 from 125 yds and try out Micheal Trick Clubs and Shots
Play the 525 yds Par 5 Hole 11 from 15 yds and try out Micheal Trick Clubs and Shots
Score a Hole in One on the 525 yds Par 5 Hole 11 and try out Micheal Trick Clubs and Shots
Score a 0 on the 525 yds Par 5 Hole and try out Micheal Trick Clubs and Shots
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