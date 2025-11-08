Colleyville Heritage High School Panthers Baseball

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Colleyville Heritage High School Panthers Baseball

2025 Golf Tournament Cheat for Charity

6200 Skylark Cir

North Richland Hills, TX 76180, USA

Play from 250 yds item
Play from 250 yds
$60

Play the 525 yds Par 5 Hole 11 from 250 yds and try out Micheal Trick Clubs and Shots

Play from 125 yds item
Play from 125 yds
$80

Play the 525 yds Par 5 Hole 11 from 125 yds and try out Micheal Trick Clubs and Shots

Play from 15 yds item
Play from 15 yds
$100

Play the 525 yds Par 5 Hole 11 from 15 yds and try out Micheal Trick Clubs and Shots

Score a Hole in One item
Score a Hole in One
$120

Score a Hole in One on the 525 yds Par 5 Hole 11 and try out Micheal Trick Clubs and Shots

Score a 0 item
Score a 0
$200

Score a 0 on the 525 yds Par 5 Hole and try out Micheal Trick Clubs and Shots

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