Cheboygan High School Varsity Hockey Team Pay to Play (Player Registration) 25'-26' Season

Player Fee (Full Registration) item
Player Fee (Full Registration)
$500

$500.00 (Pay to Play Fee) - This amount goes towards your player’s ice time (every day practices & home games), busing (overnight trips), away game team meals & lodging, and home game sports trainer. In general this is utilized for the operations of the program. We will require that this fee be paid in full via Zeffy according to the timing below.

Paid in full on or before November 3rd, 2025

Player Fee (Installment) item
Player Fee (Installment)
$250

$500.00 (Pay to Play Fee) Paid via two $250 installment payments - This amount goes towards your player’s ice time (every day practices & home games), busing (overnight trips), away game team meals & lodging, and home game sports trainer. In general this is utilized for the operations of the program. We will require that this fee be paid via Zeffy according to the timing below.

Paid as two installments:
Installment 1 $250, paid on or before November 3rd, 2025
Installment 2 $250, paid on or before January 1st, 2026

New Player Jersey Fee item
New Player Jersey Fee
$100

$100.00 Jerseys & Sock Fee (NEW PLAYERS ONLY) – ONE-TIME FEE to all new skaters to the team. This money goes to the jersey and sock fund. At the end of your player’s high school hockey career you will receive the jersey set at the banquet.

To be paid on or before November 3rd, 2025

