Performing Arts Guild

Hosted by

Performing Arts Guild

About this event

demo- Student Ads

Senior Full Page Ad item
Senior Full Page Ad
$50

A full page ad in the souvenir program. To conform to the dimensions, please send a

X" by Y"

pdf or other suitable format.

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$60

A full page ad in the souvenir program. To conform to the dimensions, please send a

X" by Y"

pdf or other suitable format.

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$30

A half page ad in the souvenir program. To conform to the dimensions, please send a

X" by Y"

pdf or other suitable format.

Quarter Page Ad item
Quarter Page Ad
$20

A quarter page ad in the souvenir program. To conform to the dimensions, please send a

X" by Y"

pdf or other suitable format.

Words of Encouragement
$5

A text-only message of up to 150 characters.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!