Check Yo Money Board Game

CHECK YO BUSINESS

Check Yo Business is a classic board game that involves teaching young people about life decisions when it comes to money. The purpose is to help a young person understand how money works while they learn about buying, trading, and developing their financial skills throughout the game.

Objective: The objective of Check Yo Money is to reach the winning line before any of your opponents by navigating through the game without being completely broke. Even if you get to the finish line and you have no money, you will still lose.