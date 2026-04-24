Chabad Of Hyde Park

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Chabad Of Hyde Park

About this raffle

Cheder 8th Grade Graduation Raffle

Coffee Station + 3 Months of Pods
$18

Nespresso Vertuo, Frother and Pods Sponsored By the Weissman Family

Chicago Restaurant Frenzy
$18

100$ To Milts BBQ, 100$ To Mizrachi Grill, and 50$ Tel-Aviv Pizza sponsored by Mizrahi Grill and Tel-Aviv Pizza.

Naki Bolt Music Player + 3 Month Subscription
$18

Naki Bolt Music Player for your favorite singers + 3 Month Subscription! Sponsored by Naki Audio

Kosher Entertainment
$18

3 Months to The Loop by Circle Magazine, and a pair of Bose Solo 4s!

1 Free Oil Change By Factory Muffler + Car accessories
$18

1 Free Oil Change Sponsored By Factory Muffler

1-In-ALL
$65

You save $25 dollars when you buy a ticket into all the prizes.

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