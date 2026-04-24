Cheder 8th Grade Graduation Raffle

About this raffle
Nespresso Vertuo, Frother and Pods Sponsored By the Weissman Family
100$ To Milts BBQ, 100$ To Mizrachi Grill, and 50$ Tel-Aviv Pizza sponsored by Mizrahi Grill and Tel-Aviv Pizza.
Naki Bolt Music Player for your favorite singers + 3 Month Subscription! Sponsored by Naki Audio
3 Months to The Loop by Circle Magazine, and a pair of Bose Solo 4s!
1 Free Oil Change Sponsored By Factory Muffler
You save $25 dollars when you buy a ticket into all the prizes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!